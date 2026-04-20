Our Favorite Celsius Flavor Reminded Us Of A Classic Coke Product
Fixing a drop in energy is easy with a caffeinated canned beverage in hand. Celsius is one of the nation's more recognizable brands for folks who rely on energy drinks for workout sessions or maybe just fighting that pesky afternoon crash. Whether you're looking for the energy drink that has the most caffeine or one that's full of flavor, Celsius has several options to choose from to satisfy your needs. When we tasted and ranked every Celsius flavor from worst to best, there was one flavor which stood out as the closest to the classic cherry cola flavor: Celsius' Sparkling Cherry Cola.
After trying out 27 flavors, we rave about Celsius' Sparkling Cherry Cola because it sits in the perfect balance between boldness, sweetness, and refreshing flavor. While the key flavors are cola and cherry, Celsius' energy drinks are zero sugar, include green tea and guarana seed extract, and are fueled by a host of replenishing vitamins and minerals. This flavor beat other cans with more unique and experimental flavor combinations because it provides a health-focused dupe of a classic taste. Our rankings were based on the accuracy of the recipe, mouthfeel, balance of flavors, and overall taste — and this Celsius flavor impressed us the most.
What others have to say about Celsius' Sparkling Cherry Cola
Even though many brands have tried to replicate the classic cherry cola flavor, not every energy drink brand gets the flavor profile right. The thing about Celsius' take is that it manages to balance the flavors in a way that prompts nostalgia with all the added benefits of a hydrating, energy-lifting drink: "The cherry flavor is present but does not overpower the cola flavor. It kinda reminds me of the old cherry cola I had back in the day with my grandpa," says one shopper on Amazon. Other reviews share that they prefer this Celsius drink because it has more sweetness than other flavors typically do, which might be a win for those who wish to satisfy their tastebuds with a sweeter energy drink.
In a Reddit thread about the flavor, some of the reviews are mixed, with complaints ranging from ratio of the flavor to the low levels of carbonation. One Redditor describes its taste as flat, while others say the cherry cola flavor isn't as strong as a typical soda — which may actually be well-suited for someone looking to ease away from traditional sodas and try out something more diluted but still reminiscent of a mainstream drink. It certainly depends on your tastebuds and how much of a potent flavor you are expecting.