Our Favorite Celsius Flavor Reminded Us Of A Classic Coke Product

Fixing a drop in energy is easy with a caffeinated canned beverage in hand. Celsius is one of the nation's more recognizable brands for folks who rely on energy drinks for workout sessions or maybe just fighting that pesky afternoon crash. Whether you're looking for the energy drink that has the most caffeine or one that's full of flavor, Celsius has several options to choose from to satisfy your needs. When we tasted and ranked every Celsius flavor from worst to best, there was one flavor which stood out as the closest to the classic cherry cola flavor: Celsius' Sparkling Cherry Cola.

After trying out 27 flavors, we rave about Celsius' Sparkling Cherry Cola because it sits in the perfect balance between boldness, sweetness, and refreshing flavor. While the key flavors are cola and cherry, Celsius' energy drinks are zero sugar, include green tea and guarana seed extract, and are fueled by a host of replenishing vitamins and minerals. This flavor beat other cans with more unique and experimental flavor combinations because it provides a health-focused dupe of a classic taste. Our rankings were based on the accuracy of the recipe, mouthfeel, balance of flavors, and overall taste — and this Celsius flavor impressed us the most.