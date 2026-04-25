We Found The Energy Drink With The Absolute Most Caffeine In 2026

The FDA recommends no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine for most healthy adults — most, because people have different caffeine tolerances. So, a person who already gets the jitters from a simple cup of coffee will not fare well with the Wired X344, compared to someone who believes caffeine should be its own food group. Those who are on medication that can influence the effect of caffeine should also be wary of the limit. They might be better off opting for natural drinks with the same boost as coffee. While the FDA also mentioned the toxic level is 1,200 milligrams in a short period of time, 344 milligrams still sounds like a noteworthy amount.

As for the taste of the drink itself, people have likened it to Red Bull, and whether that's a good or bad thing is up to you. However, there were some who didn't like the taste. One Redditor even mentioned how one of its flavors, the Berry Rush, "tastes like battery acid." Fortunately, four other flavors are available, though the Wired XB12 Rush only has 95 milligrams of caffeine. When it comes to its effect, some folks have found the drink reliable if they had a long night. So, if you're in it for the kick, it may be worth a shot.