The Single-Purpose Kitchen Tool Actually Worth Making Space For

Sure, there are ways to dry produce without a salad spinner. You can press lettuce, for example, between layers and layers of paper towels. But this would be environmentally and financially wasteful. You can apply the same method with kitchen towels. But the last time we tried, our Bibb lettuce absorbed unwelcome notes of laundry detergent. You can lay everything out on a giant cutting board, as long as you need neither it nor the counter space this effort requires to continue cooking. And you can even try rinsing your ingredients early in the day and leaving them in the colander to hopefully dry over time. But even with occasional tousling, there's bound to be some lingering swampiness at the center. A salad spinner is the only solution that solves each of the above conundrums, while also saving valuable salad prep time.

Rather than burning through a bunch of disposable products, potentially introducing cleaning chemicals, or just taking all day, a salad spinner is a tidier, more efficient, and more sustainable way to achieve the greens (and plenty of other items) of your dreams. The literally titled device's dual layers — an inner basket and outer bowl — use centrifugal force to pull that H2O away from whatever's being spun inside in a matter of moments. Many, like our OXO pick, are hand-pumped, so they don't even need any electricity. And you can use it for more than just salad; it'll also aerate less expected foodstuffs like potatoes for upgraded homemade french fries.