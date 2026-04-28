13 Creative Ways To Reuse Pringles Cans

Pringles are an iconic potato chip that keeps people coming back for more. Well, kind of. They are actually dehydrated potatoes and cornstarch, and not actually considered chips, but I digress. No matter what you call them, they're delicious, and once you pop, you can't stop. When you reach the bottom of a canister (sad, but inevitable), most of us simply toss it in the trash — but what if I told you these handy, sturdy, airtight canisters still have quite a bit of life in them?

As it turns out, Pringles cans make outstanding containers for all kinds of things in the kitchen, not just chips. Whether you want to optimize storage, organize, or need to transport an item easily, they are just the thing to help you get the job done. And, not only are they sturdy, but they are also airtight. As a result, they are perfect for storing everything from food to household items.

To help your creativity, I just rounded up the list of ways to use Pringles tubes. As I found out, once you get started, you can't stop, so if you need to stock up, feel free to taste-test the many Pringles flavors along the way. Win-win!