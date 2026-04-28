13 Creative Ways To Reuse Pringles Cans
Pringles are an iconic potato chip that keeps people coming back for more. Well, kind of. They are actually dehydrated potatoes and cornstarch, and not actually considered chips, but I digress. No matter what you call them, they're delicious, and once you pop, you can't stop. When you reach the bottom of a canister (sad, but inevitable), most of us simply toss it in the trash — but what if I told you these handy, sturdy, airtight canisters still have quite a bit of life in them?
As it turns out, Pringles cans make outstanding containers for all kinds of things in the kitchen, not just chips. Whether you want to optimize storage, organize, or need to transport an item easily, they are just the thing to help you get the job done. And, not only are they sturdy, but they are also airtight. As a result, they are perfect for storing everything from food to household items.
To help your creativity, I just rounded up the list of ways to use Pringles tubes. As I found out, once you get started, you can't stop, so if you need to stock up, feel free to taste-test the many Pringles flavors along the way. Win-win!
1. Fill Pringles cans with other handheld snacks
The first, and possibly most obvious way to reuse Pringles cans is to fill them with other handheld snacks. After all, they already had a snack in them, so why venture away from a good thing? Besides, the salty residue left behind may just improve whatever you put in there. Yum! If that doesn't sound intriguing, though, you can always wipe down the interior with a slightly damp paper towel or cloth before adding anything new. You know, fresh start and all.
As for what handheld snacks are a good fit for Pringles tubes, popcorn, cookies, pretzels, nuts, and whatever combination of items you call trail mix, all make outstanding choices. Give any of these snacks a home inside a can, and they'll instantly become portable. Of course, anything you transfer from a bag will stay fresher for longer and preserve quality and texture. Pringles cans for the win! Obviously, the list of snacks is never-ending, so feel free to branch out from the examples I gave. If it'll fit inside a Pringles tube, short or regular-sized, just go for it.
2. Save space in your fridge by storing veggies and more in Pringles cans
Keeping your fridge organized is a task many of us struggle with. Pringles cans are here to help, though. Hooray! When filled with smaller items, they simultaneously assist you in organizing and containing, something many of our fridges are in dire need of. Pringles tubes aren't waterproof, but they are airtight, so they keep many items, like produce, fresh. When laid on their side, they can also be stacked to ensure you maximize your vertical storage space. Labeling the lid with what's inside will help you quickly locate what you're after. No need to be fancy, either — simply writing the contents on the top with a marker will suffice.
So, what kinds of fridge items do Pringles tubes make the best storage containers for? Well, everything from carrots to celery to cucumbers to hard-boiled eggs easily fits inside full-sized cans. You can even pre-slice the veggies so they are ready for cooking or raw consumption straight out of the fridge (all you meal-preppers out there know this can be a major perk!). Short Pringles cans won't hold as much, but they can easily be filled with bulk items like Parmesan cheese or baby carrots. Take a peek in your refrigerator, and I'm sure you'll be able to find a few more things that need some organizational help and fit the size requirements as well.
3. Keep bulk-sized candies fresher in Pringles cans
All the real candy-lovers out there know that buying in bulk is the way to go, especially with prices these days. Regardless of whether you're trying to save money or a bulk-sized collection of candies simply calls to you from the store shelves, keeping the contents contained after opening a large bag can be challenging. If you are the only person enjoying the massive amount inside, things get even trickier as you might not reach the bottom of a bag too quickly. Instead of complicating things by trying to keep everything fresh and contained in the oversized receptacle it comes in, just transfer the candy over to one or more Pringles cans.
Everything from Red Vines to gummies to hard candies to just about anything covered in chocolate will have a happy home in a leftover Pringles can. The same goes for gum, individually wrapped mini chocolate bars, and more. If you're lucky, you might even have a cup holder in your car that'll fit it, and you can take your candy with you wherever you go. Score!
4. Fill Pringles cans with stacks of cookies
Everyone knows that cookies taste best when they are fresh. Unfortunately, the packages that store-bought cookies come in aren't typically designed to keep them airtight after opening. Bummer, but luckily, those empty Pringles cans you have lying around are ready to step in and help you tackle the issue, so you can say goodbye to those pesky bags and trays for good.
When stacked on top of each other, many cookies are perfectly sized to fit into a Pringles can. Your baked goodies will benefit from their airtightness, too. Additionally, if you are taking them on the go, you can forget about crumbling, something that's likely to happen if you opt for a baggie. The canister is sturdy enough to protect them during handling or if you're on the move. It's not like cookies are incredibly fragile, but you get the point. I had to give this upcycling trick a try once I heard about it, and let me tell you: There's something extremely satisfying about sliding an empty canister down over the top of a stack of cookies. They fit so perfectly!
5. Use Pringles cans to contain dry pasta, grains, and beans
In addition to cookies, there are plenty of other pantry goods that Pringles tubes can help you keep organized. For example, many types of pasta, beans, and grains come in bags. While this is great regarding minimal packaging, it can become a bit precarious when trying to keep the ingredients in one place. I don't know about you, but I only have so many bag clips in my kitchen. Filling empty Pringles cans with these pantry staples is an outstanding way to ensure nothing leaks out. The ingredients in question may not need to be airtight, like baked goods, but containment is often the name of the game, and there's no doubt our leftover canisters can help with that. They also provide some serious organizational assistance.
When filling empty Pringles canisters with dry pantry goods, it's best to label them. After all, they are not transparent, so you'll want to know what's inside. Taking the lids off and peering inside every time you browse your party is far from ideal. Depending on how you store the repurposed cans, standing up or lying on their side, you should label either the side or the top of each container — whichever is most visible. After that, all that's left to do is marvel at your beautifully organized pantry and pat yourself on the back.
6. Wrap Pringles cans in paper and use them as gift bags for homemade treats
You may find yourself baking for gifts, or need to, after sampling our list of easy cookies to make for beginners. Making and handing out homemade treats is a labor of love that's bound to get you tons of praise from friends and family. However, presentation is everything. Well, almost. Whatever you're giving away will hopefully taste good, too. Regardless, simply tossing your creations into a baggie is fine, but sometimes a bit more pizazz is in order. Fortunately, you don't have to spend a ton of money on fancy bags and packaging, either. That is, of course, if you have some leftover Pringles cans lying around.
I'm not recommending you use Pringles cans as-is for gift bags, although you could. Instead, you should put a touch more effort into it. I mean, you already put in a ton of work making something special to eat, so why stop right before the finish line? Wrap your empty Pringles cans with paper — get creative with decorative options, wrapping paper, or even a plain sheet of white printer paper that you write on. Either way, it gives your homemade treat containers one more personal touch that won't go unnoticed.
7. Keep bulk-sized baking supplies like flour, sugar, and more contained in Pringles cans
In addition to the items we've discussed so far, there are a few more in the pantry with less-than-ideal packaging. Don't worry, though. Pringles cans make light work of them as well.
Let's start with baking essentials like flour and sugar. They often come stuffed in large paper bags, which are easy to puncture. When a dreaded hole occurs, messes are guaranteed to ensue. Even getting the top open without unnecessary tears can be challenging, so transferring sugar and flour into more suitable containers, like Pringles tubes, is always a good choice. Once the task is done, you can easily pour them out of the containers when needed, and that sure beats trying to scoop them out of paper bags.
Breadcrumbs are another fantastic pantry item to transfer to Pringles canisters. Some already come in similar cans, but many store-bought options come in bags stuffed inside boxes. While they aren't as accident-prone as flour and sugar bags, they surely are not airtight. Pringles cans are, so they'll win you a longer bread crumb shelf life.
8. Store extra plastic cutlery sets from takeout orders in Pringles cans
If you're like me, you have a drawer or at least part of the drawer in your kitchen that's scattered with plastic cutlery from past takeout orders. My upcycling heart just can't stand to throw them out unused. Still, having a mess of them cluttering up my kitchen isn't ideal, so a better organizational system is needed — and yup, Pringles canisters are great for that, too.
As I'm sure you can imagine, takeout cutlery is the ideal size for sliding inside empty Pringles tubes. In fact, you should be able to get quite a few sets in there. Once packed full, you can store them in any cabinet or space you like, including drawers if you lay them on their sides. No matter where you put them, though, your takeout silverware will be perfectly organized and contained. Sorry, not sorry, junk drawer. You've been reassigned.
9. Turn Pringles cans into a bird seed dispenser
This next tip is not only a great way to upcycle Pringles cans, but it is also a fun craft project. Just like the repurposing of an old coffee container, you can turn empty Pringles canisters into bird feeders. Cool, huh? It's pretty simple, too, so kids can get in on the fun.
To transform a leftover Pringles can into a bird feeder, all you need is creamy peanut butter, bird seed, a string to hang it from, and a wooden dowel or even a stick to create a little perch. To start, cut a small hole on either side of the base of the canister, then insert the perch so it protrudes from both ends. Then, spread a thin layer of peanut butter over the entire exterior. After that, pour some bird seed into a large baking tray and roll the canister in it until it is coated on all sides. Finally, cut a hole in the lid, loop the string through it, and hang it anywhere you like.
10. Create a small window herb garden with Pringle can pots
Pringles cans aren't waterproof in the truest sense, but they are fairly water-resistant because they are lined with foil. As a result, empty ones can easily be transformed into little pots for a small window herb garden. They also make wonderful planters for succulents because they don't require a ton of watering. Either way, you can go ahead and add this to the growing list of ways to repurpose the containers our favorite chips come in.
When using Pringles canisters as plant pots, the smaller-sized cans are best. You could always cut off the taller, regular-sized ones, but then you would be left with a raw edge. No, thanks. Regardless, drilling or poking several holes in the bottom for drainage is a must. Otherwise, your plants will become waterlogged, causing root damage, and it's likely the marginally water-resistant tubes won't hold up for long. Once you have a few holes poked in the bottom, though, they are all set for soil and a little plant of your choosing. The restricted size makes them perfect for lining up on a windowsill where they'll get plenty of sunlight. If you want a more aesthetically appealing look, you can also wrap them in floral paper or plastic and tie a little twine around them. Talk about adorable.
11. Use Pringles cans to safely store knives
The accident-prone out there know that sharp knives must be stored properly. If not, you never know when they'll jump out of a drawer and bite you. I jest, but proper knife storage is serious. If you don't already have a block or another secure way to keep them, empty Pringles cans are again, here for the win. They may not be a permanent solution in your kitchen, but they will definitely help you keep sharp blades covered, which in turn keeps you out of harm's way. As with many of these upcycling tricks, labeling the can is a good idea as well, especially if you are using empty Pringles tubes for other tasks around the kitchen. You want to be able to find what you want without opening every one, after all.
If you plan on traveling with a knife, maybe to go camping or for a picnic in the park, Pringles cans are the ideal container for the job. They easily fit into a bag for transport and, of course, keep the blades and any unsuspecting hands safe as well. If the can interiors get scratched along the way, you can just toss them after your excursion, so really, it's an all-around winner.
12. Repurpose Pringles cans as plastic bag dispensers
Similar to takeout cutlery's tendency to create a scattered mess, plastic bags can be an organizational nightmare in the kitchen, particularly grocery bags. I have a mass of them below my kitchen sink that's just begging to be contained. Luckily, I now have the solution: stuffing them into empty Pringles cans.
Pringles tubes are somewhat small, but when it comes to storing plastic bags, their powers are mighty. You can cram a ton of them in there, and then they take up almost no space at all. After that, line them up in a cabinet or, in my case, back under the kitchen sink, and you'll never have to face a tumbleweed made of plastic bags again.
You don't have to stick to plastic grocery bags, either. Poop bags for dogs are another fantastic option for storing inside empty Pringles cans, as are regular sandwich bags. Am I the only one who breaks into those boxes like a raccoon, only to be left with frayed cardboard that's barely suitable for holding the rest of the contents?
13. Turn Pringles cans into used grease holders
What to do with leftover cooking grease is a conundrum most people have faced in the kitchen. Do you pour it down the drain? Into the trash? Or, maybe save it for later? Well, pouring it down the drain certainly isn't recommended, and tossing out all that yummy flavor just feels wrong, so storing it for future use is often the way to go. However, if you are looking for something to put all that used grease in and are coming up short, Pringles tubes can once again come to the rescue. The foil lining inside Pringles canisters makes them exceptionally sturdy and fairly water-resistant, so leaks won't be an issue. Plus, once you've used up all the grease inside, you can simply toss it in the garbage, no laborious cleanup required.