Don't Toss Your Old Coffee Containers, Use Them As A Bird Feeder Instead

Even with the most noble attempt to avoid single-use plastic, some necessary items' packaging just comes that way — but one way to keep your plastic out of the landfill at least a little longer is to turn it into something new, from a takeout container turned into a mini garden greenhouse to old cereal bags repurposed into freezer storage. That's exactly what one Redditor did with their red Folgers can when they cut semi-circle windows around it, filled it with bird feed, and set it out on their porch as an avian feast. The poster said, "Birds seem to enjoy the concept," posting a photo of two birds enjoying the snack as evidence. Having a bird feeder in your backyard is especially helpful, ecologically speaking, during the winter, when natural food sources for birds run low and populations often suffer.

There are a few things you should keep in mind. First things first, logistics: Make sure your bird feeder has drainage holes poked in the bottom so it doesn't fill up or get muddy inside when it rains. Relatedly, try to design the windows so that it's easy to occasionally clean. When bird feeders get too dirty, there can be risk of contamination and disease spreading throughout the local bird population, defeating your purpose of keeping them healthy. Second, multiple Reddit commenters warned against squirrels trying to drag the lightweight makeshift bird feeders up a tree, or to wherever they're gathering food for the cold months. Tying down your feeder, or hanging it somewhere that's difficult for squirrels to reach, is your best bet for getting the feed where you intended it to go — but hey, squirrels are hungry in the winter, too, so there's nothing wrong with them snagging a few nuts.