Don't Toss Your Old Coffee Containers, Use Them As A Bird Feeder Instead
Even with the most noble attempt to avoid single-use plastic, some necessary items' packaging just comes that way — but one way to keep your plastic out of the landfill at least a little longer is to turn it into something new, from a takeout container turned into a mini garden greenhouse to old cereal bags repurposed into freezer storage. That's exactly what one Redditor did with their red Folgers can when they cut semi-circle windows around it, filled it with bird feed, and set it out on their porch as an avian feast. The poster said, "Birds seem to enjoy the concept," posting a photo of two birds enjoying the snack as evidence. Having a bird feeder in your backyard is especially helpful, ecologically speaking, during the winter, when natural food sources for birds run low and populations often suffer.
There are a few things you should keep in mind. First things first, logistics: Make sure your bird feeder has drainage holes poked in the bottom so it doesn't fill up or get muddy inside when it rains. Relatedly, try to design the windows so that it's easy to occasionally clean. When bird feeders get too dirty, there can be risk of contamination and disease spreading throughout the local bird population, defeating your purpose of keeping them healthy. Second, multiple Reddit commenters warned against squirrels trying to drag the lightweight makeshift bird feeders up a tree, or to wherever they're gathering food for the cold months. Tying down your feeder, or hanging it somewhere that's difficult for squirrels to reach, is your best bet for getting the feed where you intended it to go — but hey, squirrels are hungry in the winter, too, so there's nothing wrong with them snagging a few nuts.
Efficiently recycling every piece of your coffee containers
While the logistics are the fun part, they're not all that's involved in setting up a bird feeder. Folger's containers can be painted with acrylic or spray paint in the design of your choosing, and you can also add fun elements like a small hanging perch for easier eating, a welcome sign, and so on. And even once you've set up a successful zero-waste feeding system for all the birds in your yard, there's more potential in your coffee-driven, DIY eco-services.
Another commenter on the Reddit thread where the original poster shared their idea noted that the black lids can be repurposed as water catchers for plants that require good drainage, since the wide surface is big enough to fit around the rim of a typical pot. Other ideas for how to reuse your hard-side coffee containers include using one as a tightly-closing compost bin, creating a first aid kid inside of one to store in your car, painting them for use as planters, or fully transforming them to serve as cheap, non-decomposable Jack-o-Lantern front porch decor.
If you're an artisan, third-wave coffee drinker, though, tough luck — the paper bags that small-batch ground beans typically come in wouldn't exactly hold up to the elements, let alone squirrels dragging them around. But hey, maybe you can refill them with old coffee grounds, which can be used in your garden.