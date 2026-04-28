7 Coffee Trends We're Tired Of Seeing In 2026

Since starting my coffee career in 2012, I've seen many trends come and go. Before social media, they were more regional and slow to spread, and barista recipes were gatekept. There also really weren't that many drinks on cafe menus in general. Now, the opposite is true; many coffee shops offer huge menus, and barista tradecraft is openly shared on TikTok.

Food and beverage influencers love to find the next viral coffee hack, hoping to strike algorithmic gold. But for every legit online coffee fad worth trying, there's plenty that just aren't worth it. Beyond this, when drinks go viral, prices can go up. Unless you're a barista who can drink these viral coffees for free, you'll have to shell out your hard-earned cash to see if the hype is real. In an economy rife with uncertainty and inflation, this might be a big ask, especially when specialty coffees can run $7 or $8 a pop.

That's why I'm here to help you navigate a truly clogged market of overrated coffee trends. Whether I was managing a cafe, working as a restaurant consultant, training baristas, or learning to taste coffee like a connoisseur, I know what's fresh and fun, and what's tired and played out. I never want to yuck your yum, I'm just here to highlight industry fads that have overstayed their welcome. Here are eight coffee trends I'm ready to leave behind.