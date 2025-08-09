TikTok Wants You To Brew Your Coffee Through An Orange Slice, And It Might Just Be Worth Trying
Most avid coffee drinkers can agree on one thing: no other beverage can replace a well-made cup of coffee first thing in the morning. However, having the usual brew with the same mix-ins day in and day out can oftentimes become monotonous. Besides dousing your next cup of joe with heavy cream and spoonfuls of sugar, social media may have spurred you to brew coffee or espresso with sliced citrus fruit instead.
Especially if you've spent extra time acquiring the best coffee bean brands for all your brewing needs, you may be interested in further leveling up the flavor of your coffee at home. Thanks to coffee aficionados on TikTok, a new trend has developed which strategically involves placing a fresh orange slice on or below the grounds of your home espresso machine's portafilter before brewing. According to the basis of this method, when hot water filters through the flesh of an orange, the resulting brew takes on a noticeable brightness and mellow citrus flavor. The most foolproof way to do this without potentially blocking the flow of water through your portafilter is by extracting a regular shot of espresso or coffee directly over a citrus-covered shot glass.
@bsroses
It was good #coffee #bumblebff #coffeeathome #orange
♬ original sound – The Macarons Project – The Macarons Project
As noted in the video above, to keep your espresso from pouring over the edge, push the orange slice inward to create a downward slope. Additionally, for maximum flavor, rotate the shot glass during brewing so hot coffee can pass through different parts of the fruit directly into your glass.
More ways to make freshly brewed orange coffee at home
Another effective way to brew citrus coffee with an espresso machine is to add an orange slice directly into the portafilter before adding your coffee grounds. Keep in mind, however, that brewing espresso with fruit pressed into the portafilter may clog the release valve or cause an uneven drip. Fortunately, you don't necessarily need an at-home espresso machine to make your own cup of citrus-flavored coffee. Whether you use a pour-over coffee maker, drip machine, or French press, simply place fresh orange segments directly on top of your coffee grounds before brewing.
If you're worried about clogging the filter, pre-mix your coffee grounds with orange peels or zest. Since there are many worthwhile additions that will give your coffee a flavor boost, don't be afraid to add a small amount of cinnamon to your grounds as well. When all is said and done, just make sure to use the best way to clean your drip coffee maker. It's always best to utilize specialized cleaning tablets that remove bacteria and excess minerals.
For a less-involved process, consider topping your next cup of freshly brewed coffee with a bit of whipped cream and orange zest. Alternatively, if you have an at-home espresso maker, make an iced orange Americano. All you need to do is pour your next hot shot of espresso over a tall glass of iced orange juice and enjoy.