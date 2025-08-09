TikTok Wants You To Brew Your Coffee Through An Orange Slice, And It Might Just Be Worth Trying

Most avid coffee drinkers can agree on one thing: no other beverage can replace a well-made cup of coffee first thing in the morning. However, having the usual brew with the same mix-ins day in and day out can oftentimes become monotonous. Besides dousing your next cup of joe with heavy cream and spoonfuls of sugar, social media may have spurred you to brew coffee or espresso with sliced citrus fruit instead.

Especially if you've spent extra time acquiring the best coffee bean brands for all your brewing needs, you may be interested in further leveling up the flavor of your coffee at home. Thanks to coffee aficionados on TikTok, a new trend has developed which strategically involves placing a fresh orange slice on or below the grounds of your home espresso machine's portafilter before brewing. According to the basis of this method, when hot water filters through the flesh of an orange, the resulting brew takes on a noticeable brightness and mellow citrus flavor. The most foolproof way to do this without potentially blocking the flow of water through your portafilter is by extracting a regular shot of espresso or coffee directly over a citrus-covered shot glass.

As noted in the video above, to keep your espresso from pouring over the edge, push the orange slice inward to create a downward slope. Additionally, for maximum flavor, rotate the shot glass during brewing so hot coffee can pass through different parts of the fruit directly into your glass.