What Makes A Cold Foam Different From Steamed Milk?

Cold foam is the cool new kid on the coffee shop block. The silky smooth topping that's been blanketing your daily cold brew can be whipped up in an array of alluring flavors like vanilla, brown sugar, banana, and yes, even the ever-popular pumpkin spice. What is a coffee without a fluffy finish? Cold foam seems to be having the trending moment that elaborate latte art was enjoying just a few years ago. So, what is the difference between cold foam and steamed milk?

The obvious answer to what sets the two apart, is that cold foam is made from cold milk (or a dairy alternative) and steamed milk is hot. Because of their varying temperatures, preparation methods, and consistencies, the toppings don't pair well with the same kinds of coffees. The steamed milk atop your latte works best with hot coffee drinks, while iced beverages can support a hearty dollop of cold foam.