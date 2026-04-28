Spread This Unexpected Condiment All Over Pork Chops To Keep Meat Juicy And Breading Intact

Pork chops can be pretty hard to get just right, regardless of the recipe. Their typical leanness just makes them more likely to dry out versus fattier, and thus moister, meats. But truly juicy pork chops, of course, have historically been achieved. People would have otherwise abandoned the porcine protein generations ago. That elusive triumph just takes a little more work, creativity, or some combination of both. Brushing breaded pork chops with a bit of mayonnaise before the carby coating adds just that kind of combo improvement.

Mayonnaise is high in fat, which your pork chop sorely needs for a better chance at juicyness. Mayo also acts as a little bit of a barrier to prevent liquid from getting through (or, in your pork chop's case, from escaping). It also has the added boon of locking your bread crumbs in place throughout your cook time. As though you needed another reason to give this relatively low-lift trick a try, it also saves you some dredging steps — and the related mess. You can more or less follow your favorite breaded pork chop preparation, just with this one little switcheroo, so try it out.