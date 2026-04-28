Spread This Unexpected Condiment All Over Pork Chops To Keep Meat Juicy And Breading Intact
Pork chops can be pretty hard to get just right, regardless of the recipe. Their typical leanness just makes them more likely to dry out versus fattier, and thus moister, meats. But truly juicy pork chops, of course, have historically been achieved. People would have otherwise abandoned the porcine protein generations ago. That elusive triumph just takes a little more work, creativity, or some combination of both. Brushing breaded pork chops with a bit of mayonnaise before the carby coating adds just that kind of combo improvement.
Mayonnaise is high in fat, which your pork chop sorely needs for a better chance at juicyness. Mayo also acts as a little bit of a barrier to prevent liquid from getting through (or, in your pork chop's case, from escaping). It also has the added boon of locking your bread crumbs in place throughout your cook time. As though you needed another reason to give this relatively low-lift trick a try, it also saves you some dredging steps — and the related mess. You can more or less follow your favorite breaded pork chop preparation, just with this one little switcheroo, so try it out.
Top tips for mayo-coating your pork chops before breading
You can leave your eggs and milk in the refrigerator for this one. If you're shopping for the stuff, we found that many chefs prefer Duke's mayonnaise. Depending on your bread crumbs and spices, however, the brand might not be terrifically identifiable when all is said and done. On the other hand, an extra swine-y bacon fat mayo wouldn't hurt either, and may even impart a subtle extra savoriness.
Once you've settled on your mayo, add about ½ cup to a shallow dish,and place another dish of bread crumbs beside it. Dip the pork chop into the mayo, flip, drop it into the bread crumbs, flip again, and repeat until you have a parchment-lined plate of breaded pork chops ready to bake or fry. Alternatively, use a silicone brush to paint the mayo on the pork chop. You can even daub it on with your hands (kind of like you apply a dry rub) if you don't mind getting a little messier, or you can add your wet and dry ingredients to separate resealable plastic bags to coat the meat Shake 'n Bake style. You also needn't stop at pork chops. You can repeat the process for crispy mayo-breaded chicken for juicier poultry, too.