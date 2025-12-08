You Don't Have To Lift A Finger For Juicy, Tender Pork Chops
Flavorful pork chops that fall apart are hard to achieve and even harder to resist when you're offered seconds. When it comes to making a pork chop meal that is succulent and juicy, there are typically several hours of work involved (a pork-centric labor of love of sorts). With a slow cooker by your side, you can not only guarantee tender pork chops but also minimal effort to achieve your results. There are several unusual foods you wouldn't expect to put into a slow cooker, but with the right expertise, pork chops prove that they're made for this cooking method, which should inspire some confidence for your next dinner.
There is an art and a science to cooking meat low and slow, especially in a slow cooker. Slow cookers promise tenderness because the cooking process melts the collagen in the connective tissue, leaving behind a gel-like liquid that is responsible for the softer texture. This can only be achieved when the meat is cooked at a low temperature for an extended period of time. When cooking your pork chops in a slow-cooker, you benefit from meat that is cooked entirely and retains its moisture, hence the mouthwatering results that outshine other methods like roasting. You don't have to take our word for it, a pork chop made in the slow cooker is elite for a reason.
Tips for making your pork chops tender in the slow cooker
The first thing to consider is the type of pork chop you select for the slow cooker. To ensure that the pork chops are extra succulent, opt for the thickest cuts, such as pork shoulders, which have marbling and are known to be the juicier body parts to use. This cut also has more muscle and connective tissue, which offers a better chance of rich-tasting chops. An alternative cut is sirloin chops, which are from the meatier groin area and are decent for juicy results.
Boneless pork chops are known to be more challenging to cook without the risk of them drying out because the bone insulates the meat, sealing in the heat and trapping the flavor. To prevent any disappointments while cooking boneless pork chops, check the internal temperature to ensure they haven't reached over 145 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also brine them before adding them to the slow cooker to prevent them from being tough to chew.
Extra additions to consider for juicy pork chops include mushrooms, celery, carrots, and onions, which mingle with the flavors in the pot. Other ingredients worth considering include olive oil, butter, flour, and bone broth to add an extra layer of juiciness and a gravy-like texture. Once your pork chops are done, serve them up with classic sides such as mashed potatoes or roasted vegetables. For an even more abundant flavor in tender slow cooker pork chops, pour in an onion soup mix so you can enjoy every incredible bite.