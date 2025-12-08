You Don't Have To Lift A Finger For Juicy, Tender Pork Chops

The first thing to consider is the type of pork chop you select for the slow cooker. To ensure that the pork chops are extra succulent, opt for the thickest cuts, such as pork shoulders, which have marbling and are known to be the juicier body parts to use. This cut also has more muscle and connective tissue, which offers a better chance of rich-tasting chops. An alternative cut is sirloin chops, which are from the meatier groin area and are decent for juicy results.

Boneless pork chops are known to be more challenging to cook without the risk of them drying out because the bone insulates the meat, sealing in the heat and trapping the flavor. To prevent any disappointments while cooking boneless pork chops, check the internal temperature to ensure they haven't reached over 145 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also brine them before adding them to the slow cooker to prevent them from being tough to chew.

Extra additions to consider for juicy pork chops include mushrooms, celery, carrots, and onions, which mingle with the flavors in the pot. Other ingredients worth considering include olive oil, butter, flour, and bone broth to add an extra layer of juiciness and a gravy-like texture. Once your pork chops are done, serve them up with classic sides such as mashed potatoes or roasted vegetables. For an even more abundant flavor in tender slow cooker pork chops, pour in an onion soup mix so you can enjoy every incredible bite.