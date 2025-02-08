The Clever Condiment Trick For Fast And Easy Crispy Chicken

Chicken — whether it's whole, in pieces, or pared down to the boneless, skinless variety that factors into oodles of so-called "easy weeknight dinner" recipes — is obviously one versatile protein to keep in your grocery shopping rotation. But sometimes that very weeknight ease to which we all aspire creates a sort of deliciousness ceiling. You can maximize efficiency, or make a satisfying meal, but seldom both. However, coating your chicken in a few carefully selected condiments can lock in moisture to keep everything juicy and act as a canvas to create tons of flavor profiles in less steps than expected.

We prefer to use mayo and thinly sliced, boneless, skinless chicken breasts. The thinner chicken, which you can also butterfly yourself, cooks quicker, giving the meat less time to dry out in the oven. And as plain as mayo is (except to all you mayo haters out there who find its flavor unpleasant — we see you!), it provides a blank base that we can make super spicy, extra cheesy, or even a little fruity. But a plumper cut of chicken and something like Dijon mustard could work, too. The same goes for barbecue sauce, but you have to be careful to let it caramelize without burning. You're just looking for a condiment that will provide an even coat and adhere to the breadcrumbs that make this dish more or less ready to pop onto a sheet pan and into the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes. Together, it mimics the results of a whole darn flour, egg, and starch breeding station, with a little less mess and some time saved.