Grab This Store-Bought Topping For Hot Dogs Bursting With Flavor In Every Bite
The complete guide to American hot dog styles certainly proves that when it comes to veritable hot dog toppings, anything goes. Whether you prefer your hot dogs with chili, shredded cheese, sport peppers, or coleslaw, there are certainly enough condiments and toppings to please any palate. That being said, there is one versatile store-bought topping that's often overlooked for dressing hot dogs: salsa. Believe it or not, when you want a bright and tangy all-inclusive hot dog topping, salsa is the convenient, flavor-packed ingredient you need.
Considering some of the most popular hot dog toppings include raw onions, peppers, and (if you live in Chicago) fresh tomato slices, using salsa to dress your next hot dog transforms multiple popular ingredients into one easy-to-use condiment. With salsa, you can skip the washing and chopping of vegetables and simply use a scoop or two as a worthwhile swap.
Better yet, you have many different varieties of pre-made salsa to choose from at your nearest major supermarket. If you want your next round of hot dogs to have a more earthy, tomato-forward taste, choose among the most popular jarred salsas. Or, for a more acidic bite, choose a pre-made refrigerated pico de gallo loaded with raw onions, fresh tomatoes, minced jalapeños, and fresh herbs. Then, when you're ready to eat, simply top your hot dogs with your preferred amount of salsa and dig in.
Delicious ways to serve hot dogs with store-bought salsa
For starters, since there are many delicious ways to season hot dogs directly, why not pre-season your next pack of dogs with a Mexican spice mix to complement your salsa topping? For example, before cooking, cover your hot dogs in a dry seasoning blend composed of chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, and garlic. Or, for added convenience, rub your hot dogs in a packet of your favorite taco seasoning before grilling or pan-frying.
When it comes to serving, to keep your hot dog buns from turning soggy, consider draining out some of the moisture in your salsa first. This ensures your hot dog buns stay firm and don't become overly wet or soft. For added assurance, you can also toast your hot dog buns ahead of time or add sliced or shredded cheese to your buns before topping them with hot dogs and salsa. In this case, the cheese serves as a layer of protection against excess moisture.
Beyond topping your next platter of hot dogs with store-bought salsa, you can take this flavorful combo to the next level with similar extras. While fresh jalapeños and cilantro may give your hot dogs an extra spicy, bright flavor, guacamole adds creaminess and cheese sauce or queso adds melty goodness to every bite. Or, for something different, mix store-bought salsa with sour cream for a thicker, creamier topping.