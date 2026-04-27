Need A Quick Gift? 17 Last-Minute Mother's Day Picks For The Moms Who Love Good Eats

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mother's Day is almost here, and you want to show your mom (wife, sister, or other mom in your life) how much you appreciate all that she does for you. That being said, if you're a little worried about getting her a gift before the big day arrives, you're not alone. Thankfully, there are a ton of last-minute options that can make it to your mom's doorstep before Mother's Day.

We've taken the time to scour the internet for the best gifts for moms who know their way around the kitchen. (Bonus: The ideas on our list are all super thoughtful, and your mom will be none the wiser that you didn't actually plan ahead.) Whether your mom is obsessed with perfecting her sourdough starter at home, curious about how a sous vide works and is interested in giving it a try, or she'd simply love getting a box of treats delivered to her doorstep, we've got you covered. Grab your pen, write a heartfelt card to mom, and deliver it on top of one of the items we've gathered below.