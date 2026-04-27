Need A Quick Gift? 17 Last-Minute Mother's Day Picks For The Moms Who Love Good Eats
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Mother's Day is almost here, and you want to show your mom (wife, sister, or other mom in your life) how much you appreciate all that she does for you. That being said, if you're a little worried about getting her a gift before the big day arrives, you're not alone. Thankfully, there are a ton of last-minute options that can make it to your mom's doorstep before Mother's Day.
We've taken the time to scour the internet for the best gifts for moms who know their way around the kitchen. (Bonus: The ideas on our list are all super thoughtful, and your mom will be none the wiser that you didn't actually plan ahead.) Whether your mom is obsessed with perfecting her sourdough starter at home, curious about how a sous vide works and is interested in giving it a try, or she'd simply love getting a box of treats delivered to her doorstep, we've got you covered. Grab your pen, write a heartfelt card to mom, and deliver it on top of one of the items we've gathered below.
Get mom a King Arthur cookie decorating class
If your mom loves whipping up royal icing to create cookie creations, a cookie decorating essentials class can help elevate her skills. King Arthur classes are a good fit for moms with busy schedules, as they're on-demand, so she can log in and learn any time. It's the perfect last-minute gift — she'll be able to get started right away.
Purchase a cookie decorating essentials on-demand class for $24 from King Arthur Baking Company.
Perk up mom with a high-end espresso machine
There's no way around it: Being a mom can leave you dragging some days, and caffeine can help. The Gaggia Espresso Machine is made in Italy, features solid steel housing, and extracts espresso at nine bars of pressure. Be sure to give one (two or three) of the best store-bought espresso beans so she can brew up her first cup right away.
Purchase the Gaggio Espresso Machine for $499 from Amazon.
Give the gift of decadence with Snake River Farms Classic Surf & Turf
Give mom a taste of luxury with Snake River Farms' classic surf and turf meal kit. Each box includes two 8-ounce ribeye fillets and two Maine lobster tails. Go all out and cook it up for her with a side of lobster gravy — the seafood sauce every luxurious steak needs.
Purchase the Classic Surf & Turf for $196 from Snake River Farms.
Gift mom an artisan cheese maker with an at-home Gouda kit
The cheese-loving mom will adore The Cheesemaker's Deluxe Gouda Cheesemaking Kit. She'll experience each step of the cheesemaking process at home, starting with a culture and finishing with fantastic, from-scratch Gouda. One note: Choose the option with the Dutch cheese press if she doesn't already have one.
Purchase the Deluxe Gouda Cheesemaking Kit for $89.97 from The Cheesemaker.
Season mom's life with Saltery's Luxe Gift Box
Flavored salt can help your mom add a new depth of flavor to her favorite dishes, and the six-canister Luxe Gift Box from Saltery is the perfect way to help her play around with new flavors. The gift box includes coffee bean, black garlic, gold flake, pinot noir, and wild truffle finishing salt — the perfect mix for any catalog of beloved recipes.
Purchase the Luxe Gift Box for $150 from Saltery.
Give mom a boost in the kitchen with the Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide Machine
Yes, a sous vide is totally worth it, and Breville's machine can help your mom enjoy super tender steaks, homemade extracts, elevated seafood, and more. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get this versatile appliance delivered fast, making it a perfect last-minute Mother's Day gift.
Purchase the Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide Machine for $249.95 from Amazon.
Elevate your mom's baking game with a KitchenAid stand mixer
Whether your mom has an old stand mixer sitting in her kitchen or you're finally getting her out of the world of hand mixers, a KitchenAid stand mixer is a fantastic way to show how much you care. KitchenAid stand mixers are absolutely worth the hype, and you can have one at your doorstep in time for Mother's Day.
Purchase the KitchenAid 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $529.95 from Amazon.
Give the gift of culinary knowledge with a MasterClass membership
With cooking lessons from culinary masterminds like Wolfgang Puck, Thomas Keller, and Gordon Ramsay, a MasterClass membership can help your mom learn the cooking techniques she's always been curious about. Each membership includes more than 200 classes, and new classes are added monthly, so she'll never run out of culinary-craft-boosting content. Bonus: Your mom will have access right away, making this a fantastic last-minute option.
Purchase a one-year MasterClass gift membership for $120 to $240.
Gift mom a New York Times cooking app subscription
Is your mom always looking to add something new to her go-to meal rotation? The New York Times cooking app offers a ton of new recipes she can add to her arsenal. Just like the MasterClass subscription, this gift is instantaneous, so it's a great fit if you've pushed your shopping to the last second.
Purchase a New York Times cooking app subscription for $6 a month or $50 a year.
Get your mom a personalized video from her favorite TV chef with Cameo
If your mom can't get enough of her favorite culinary TV personalities, a Cameo from a TV chef can be a great way to inspire her in the kitchen. Chefs currently available on the platform include Duff Goldman, Alex Guarnaschelli, and Aarti Sequeira. The amount of lead time each chef needs to make a Cameo varies, but they're typically completed in seven days or less.
Purchase a personalized message from a TV chef for $3 to $1,500 on Cameo.
A Ninja CREAMi lets your mom customize ice cream flavors all summer long
From soft serve to custard to frozen yogurt, the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker does it all, and it's the perfect fit for helping your mom enjoy her favorite chilly treats when the warmer months hit. Check to see if your Target offers two-day shipping on the CREAMi, but either way, you might be able to grab one in-store even faster.
Purchase a Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker for $349.99 from Target.
Snag a new slow cooker if your mom's is decades old (no judgment)
If your mom doesn't have a slow cooker with a locking lid, she needs one. The Crock-Pot 7-Quart Cook & Carry is usually available with two-day shipping from Target (or you can pick it up in-store) and is the perfect way for her to carry Buffalo chicken dip, spicy slow cooker beef chili, or easy slow cooker pulled pork to your next family gathering.
Purchase the Crock-Pot 7-Quart Cook & Carry for $69.99 from Target.
Show your love with a fancy charcuterie board
Need a gift that will make your mom's jaw drop? Order a Boarderie Mother's Day charcuterie board. It's available in three sizes (the classic board serves two to three) and includes a variety of high-end meats and cheeses. Bonus: It comes on a reusable wooden board your mom can use next time she's entertaining. Overnight delivery is available.
Purchase the Mother's Day Cheese & Charcuterie Board for $139 to $249 from Boarderie.
Give mom a taste of the finer things with a Harry & David Springtime Bakery Gift Box
Harry & David is known for stellar pears, but that's not the only thing on offer that will wow your mom this Mother's Day. Check out the company's springtime bakery box and gift her a collection of treats that includes vanilla shortbread cookies, a heart-shaped cheesecake topped with dark chocolate ganache, and more.
Purchase the Springtime Bakery Gift Box for $69.99 from Harry & David.
Cater to your mom's sweet tooth with a pack of Crumbl cookies
Need to snag a Mother's Day gift while you're literally on the way to your mom's house for lunch? Pick up a Crumbl six-pack in all her favorite varieties — brownie batter, snickerdoodle, celebration cake, etc. Don't forget to throw in extra fudge frosting if you pick up brownie dippers to go with her cookies — she deserves it.
Purchase a six-pack of Crumbl cookies for $24.99 (depending on location and flavors).
Get mom a Levain Bakery cookie club subscription
If Mom has a sweet tooth, check out Levain Bakery's monthly cookie subscription. You can choose a single flavor like oatmeal raisin or two chip chocolate chip (or more), or from a range of assortments. The signature assortment, for instance, includes Levain classics like chocolate chip walnut and dark chocolate peanut butter chip. Mom can change the flavor of her next box before the 12th of each month.
Purchase a monthly cookie subscription for $52 from Levain Bakery.
Help your mom elevate her bread-making with a sourdough starter kit
If your mom can't stop working to perfect her sourdough recipe, or she's curious about getting started, the Abioto sourdough kit is a great way to help her bake up one delicious, tangy loaf after another. The kit includes everything she'll need: proofing baskets, a Dutch oven, a guide to help her understand the science of her sourdough, and more.
Purchase the Abioto Sourdough Starter Kit for $149.99 from Amazon.