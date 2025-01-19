Worth The Hype Or Overpriced: Are KitchenAid Stand Mixers Worth It?

You can likely find the name "KitchenAid" somewhere in your home. The 100-plus-year-old company makes everything from large appliances such as refrigerators and ranges to tabletop devices such as coffee makers and toasters. But there is one product with which the company is practically synonymous, so much so that people only have to say "my KitchenAid" and you probably know exactly which appliance they're referring to: the KitchenAid stand mixer.

We're sure you know the one. It's among the most purchased wedding gifts and on many a couple's registry. It comes in a rainbow of shades so striking that the catalog of all the product models resembles a Pantone color wheel. But is an appliance primarily used for baking really needed in every newlywed couple's home? And does it have to be a KitchenAid? As with most tabletop appliances, it depends on how (and how often) you'll use it.