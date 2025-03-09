The Seafood Sauce Every Luxurious Steak Needs

As one of the meals people in the U.S. prefer the most, a well-made, high-quality steak offers a sumptuous taste few dishes can replicate. Topping this top dish is a task often reserved for boozy cream sauces or blue cheese compound butter, but smothering a juicy steak in lobster gravy goes a step further, taking a page out of Food & Wine Classic's Aspen playbook.

Taking surf and turf to new heights, lobster gravy is a heady mixture prepared by blending a blonde roux with a dry, white wine-enhanced lobster broth. Like Hollandaise, this lavish seafood sauce is equally at home atop a plate of eggs Benedict as it is slathered over a well-marbled cut of Wagyu beef. According to chef and restaurateur Brooke Williamson, it's also only a few short steps away from becoming a luxe lobster soup. "I didn't realize that 90% of shellfish flavor came from the shells. I've been throwing away the shells for years, but now I stash them in the freezer because I know I can make stock with them," Williamson told Food & Wine.