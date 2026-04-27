The Salt-Free Kirkland Seasoning Costco Shoppers Add To Almost Everything

Whether you're avoiding salt out of strict medical necessity, dietary preference, or even just social media influence, cooking and eating without it can pose quite a challenge. Salt is the essential household seasoning that starts your mirepoix's veggie trio, gives your chicken a head start toward optimal moisture, and finishes all manner of dishes. Cooking without salt is, of course, possible — and Costco happens to have the perfect product for the occasion.

Fans of the big box warehouse store have plenty of ideas for how you can use its Kirkland Signature Organic No Salt Seasoning in your own kitchen. Authors in Reddit's ever-active Costco sub have plenty to say about the stuff. "What a cool item for people who are on a low sodium diet," one remarked. Others liken Kirkland's no salt seasoning to Dash (formerly Mrs. Dash), which is neutrally herbaceous with low garlic notes. Even more shared the sundry ways they use the salt-free seasoning, including shaken into chicken noodle or French onion soups, tapped into olive oil and balsamic vinegar for dipping baguette medallions, and stirred into dips. They've also had success using it to flavor the very poultry you might have been leaning on salt for since you first learned how to roast a bird. It might just have a broad enough appeal to earn a spot in your own home.