Why You Should Start Pre-Salting Your Chicken

Before Iranian-American chef Samin Nosrat released her invaluable bestselling cookbook "Salt Fat Acid Heat" in 2017, pre-salting chicken — that is, salting it well in advance of cooking — was relatively unheard-of among home cooks. Even Julia Child, whose cooking tips make every meal a work of art, salted chicken right before cooking, a tip home cooks have used ever since. And that may be why your chicken is still coming out depressingly dry.

Nosrat says there's a window when you should pre-salt chicken for optimal flavor and juiciness. She likes to salt a full day in advance, but if you just bought your chicken that day, she says go ahead and pre-salt for dinner that evening. "Any time is better than none, and more is better than some," writes Nosrat. So even if you only have a couple of hours before dinner, go ahead and salt beforehand and see what happens.