6 Unspoken Grocery Store Rules Everyone Should Follow

One of the most important supermarket rules of etiquette to follow is being mindful of where your cart is. Getting stuck behind an empty cart with no one around to move it is annoying, as it forces other shoppers to do some awkward maneuvering to avoid them.

To avoid this, try to stay with your cart as much as possible. Even if you just want to peek at something across the aisle, take your cart with you, and if possible, try to park it parallel to the shelves so it's blocking as little of the aisle as possible.

If you leave your cart blocking traffic, this is irritating for other shoppers to navigate, and forces them to spend extra time moving around your blockage. So, try not to leave your cart, and if you do, do it in a way that's more convenient to others.