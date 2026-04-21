What Is Bistecca Alla Fiorentina And The Best Tips For Cooking It

Italian cuisine is known for being indulgent, and few dishes are as decadent as bistecca alla fiorentina. Hailing from the city of Florence, this massive cut of steak is often considered one of the most underrated Italian comfort foods thanks to its rich, beefy flavor. It's not particularly difficult to make at home, but there are some key things to know about the steak and how to cook it if you want to serve up a version similar to what you might find in an Italian restaurant.

To unlock the secrets of what makes a truly great bistecca alla fiorentina, we spoke to Zach Allen, culinary director of All'Antico Vinaio. On April 24th, Allen and his team are launching Florence Underground, a dinner series centered around bistecca alla fiorentina at the Santa Monica branch of All'Antico Vinaio, so the timing was perfect to get his insights. He gave us some expert tips on everything from choosing the right cut to proper cooking techniques and how to serve it for the most authentic experience.

If you're looking to add bistecca alla fiorentina to your repertoire of Italian dishes, these tips can help you get it right at home. And if you happen to be in the Los Angeles area between April 24th and June 26th, you can sample the dish in all its glory at All'Antico Vinaio along with a full Tuscan spread and optional wine pairings. The immersive dinner experience is by reservation only, served family-style, and limited to just 30 seats per night.