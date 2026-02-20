How To Cook Porterhouse Steak So The Inside Stays Irresistibly Juicy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Steak is a point of pride for many chefs. Tackling one with skill takes an understanding of temperature, how to season and prep protein, and, of course, how to develop flavor during the cooking process. For home cooks, it's a badge of honor, too, but it can also be intimidating. The truth is, whatever technique you go for, you'll likely get decent results as long as you know what you're doing. But the sheer volume of methods out there can be confusing. If you ask us, cooking a great steak doesn't have to be that complicated. All you really need is a simple, three-stage process, and you'll be able to tackle any cut the butcher throws at you — even the mighty porterhouse.

This sizable steak, also known as the T-bone, is one that can cause stress for a lot of home cooks. It's expensive, for starters, but it also contains two steaks in one: On one side of the bone, the filet, and on the other, one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite cuts, the sirloin. But really, there's no need to be afraid of it, because the porterhouse is actually among the easiest steaks to cook. That three stage method is the key: first, a hard sear, to develop color and flavor. Then, a quick roast in a hot oven, before finally, a long rest to keep things tender and juicy. That, and a good lick of salt, is all you really need for a truly great steak. It's that simple.