34 Ingredients That Belong In Your Next Egg Salad
Egg salad is a humble dish. The mayonnaise-and-egg-based salad is anything but glamorous, and is perhaps most often associated with brown bag lunches and simple tea time sandwiches. The rich, surprisingly light, and eggy dish is having a bit of a renaissance thanks, in part, to the newfound virality of Japan's fluffy-as-a-cloud 7-Eleven egg salad sandwiches. Even so, we think that this dish is underutilized. Its savory yet light, tangy flavor makes it the perfect palette for a good many seasonings and mix-ins, each of which can bring out an entirely new side of this shapeshifting sandwich filling.
Seriously, there are just about a million ways to prepare your egg salad, and each new twist can turn this dish into something entirely original and unlike that school lunch mainstay that might still be lingering in your mind. However, we couldn't fit a million different mix-ins or seasonings to add to egg salad in one list. Instead, we stuck to a more reasonable number. Below, you'll find 34 of the tastiest, most interesting, and crave-worthy additions that we think should be in your next batch of egg salad. Maybe not all at the same time, of course, but it's good to have options.
Everything but the bagel seasoning
Starting out strong, and perfect for an egg salad bagel, we have everything but the bagel seasoning. This beloved Trader Joe's seasoning mix bottles all of the delicious toppings that make everything bagels so delicious. Poppy seeds, garlic, onion, sea salt, and sesame seeds just so happen to be perfect additions to a super creamy and lush egg salad. You can even recreate TJ's seasoning blend at home.
Pickled red onions
Chopped red onions are no stranger to mayo-based salads of all stripes.But what if you gave that onion a pickled twist? Swapping regular red onions for the pickled variety will add a nice tang to your egg salad. Plus, pickled red onions are less likely to have the sulfuric bitterness found in raw red onions, instead lending a sweet, sour flavor that is absolutely delicious.
Dill
Okay, okay, dill and eggs isn't exactly a groundbreaking combination. But trust us, it's definitely an addition your next egg salad needs. Adding just a bit of chopped dill will give your egg salad a nice, fresh, herbaceous taste that can lighten up the mayo-based dish. It's the perfect addition especially during the spring or summer, and in those delicate, delectable tea sandwiches that always seem to make an appearance at social gatherings.
Curry powder
Curry powder has popped up in many a mayo-based salad (curried chicken salad is a classic), and for good reason. The combination of spices such as turmeric, cumin, coriander, and chile peppers add a level of complexity to your egg salad to give it more dimension and bring out the richness of the creamy yolk. So give it a go!
Capers
Adding capers to your egg salad will have you capering about your kitchen. These pickled flower buds have a distinct, briny, and herbal taste that is sure to add great flavor depth to the dish. Plus, their size and shape make them perfect for tossing in without any dicing required, which is definitely a bonus. Pair with everything but the bagel seasoning and top with some smoked salmon for a delicious bagel-sandwich-inspired egg salad.
Cream cheese
Maybe we just have bagels on the mind, but doesn't adding a dollop of cream cheese to egg salad sound like a good idea to you? We think so, too. This thick, creamy, tangy cheese is the perfect supplement to mayonnaise in an egg salad, adding a bit of structure and some serious heft that makes for a super satisfying sandwich filling.
Sour cream
Sour cream, as far as we're concerned, is entirely underutilized. The tangy, delicious fermented cream is beloved for its Taco Tuesday applications, or as a topping for a bowl of borscht. However, you really ought to consider its potential as a key dressing component in egg salad. Adding it alongside mayo will lend the dish a bright, tangy quality that isn't overly reliant on vinegar.
Olives
Olives are having a moment thanks to their briny flavor and the stunning visual pop they lend to the classic martini. But have you ever tried olives in your egg salad? If not, you really should. In particular, green olives like Castelvetranos with their more mellow, buttery notes will nicely round out a mayo-based egg salad. Simply dice into small chunks and stir in with other preferred toppings.
Pimento cheese
Pimento cheese, that distinctive Southern spread, is a fine sandwich filling all on its own (just ask the many visitors who line up for a pimento sandwich at the Masters Tournament each year). But why not mix it into your egg salad for a cheesy, peppery, creamy combo that has all the flavorful flair of pimento cheese and all the eggy goodness of egg salad?
Jalapeños
What have we been saying? Egg salad just isn't spicy enough. So why not add a little heat with some diced jalapeños. These peppers will give the usually mild salad a refreshing taste and spicy kick. And if you want something a bit more tangy, go for some pickled jalapeños. You can also make a jalapeño popper egg salad by combining the peppers with cream cheese, shredded cheddar, and bacon.
Bacon
Sure, we just mentioned bacon. But you needn't limit your bacon egg salad exposure to the jalapeño popper twist. Why not make bacon the star of the show? After all, bacon and eggs are natural plate-mates. You can use your usual bacon, or reach for specialty varieties, such as cracked black pepper bacon, or candied sriracha bacon for a more flavor-packed bite. Make sure to finely chop before adding.
Cornichons
Cornichons are more than just pickles in miniature. Though, yes, the most visually notable aspect of them is their size, their taste is just as remarkable. These tiny pickles pack much more of a crunch than their bigger counterparts, and they are infused with mustard seeds and tarragon for a super savory, tangy twist, making for the perfect familiar but unexpected addition to your egg salad.
Anchovies
Anchovies can do it all. From martinis to pizza and pasta to Caesar salad dressing, there are many ways to use this little fish. So why not mix some into your egg salad? Anchovies will bring a rich, umami flavor to the dish that is unforgettable. You will want to be sparing in your anchovy use, so only add a few to start.
Caviar
Caviar and eggs are a delicious pair. So why not add a bit to your next batch of egg salad? Now, of course, caviar is quite expensive, so we recommend saving this addition for special occasions. But it is definitely worth a try. The super savory, popping textured caviar will round out a creamy egg salad beautifully. We recommend dolloping it onto toast points, or topping an egg salad dip with it.
Black garlic
Black garlic is raw garlic's intense, aged, sweet, and jammy counterpart. It is spreadable, garlicky, of course, but not quite so biting as its standard counterpart. Black garlic makes a great addition to egg salad, adding a bit of foodie sophistication to an otherwise banal dish. Only a small amount is needed for flavorful effects; it should be used to round out the salad's flavor rather than overpowering it.
Horseradish
Horseradish packs a bit of a kick, yes, but it's a kick that we love. This spicy root is known to bring flavor to cheese, cocktail sauce, and aiolis alike. The spicy taste of horseradish can also add a good punch of flavor to egg salad. Just be careful to only add a small amount, as it is quite pungent. The same goes for egg's fishy counterpart, tuna salad, which also benefits from a bit of horseradish.
Ranch dressing
Talk about a shortcut. Adding ranch dressing to egg salad is all you need to make a perfectly delicious dish. Consisting of sour cream, mayo, buttermilk, and herbs such as dill and chives, this dressing has all of the components of a great egg salad apart from the chopped eggs. For best results, use freshly made ranch dressing. Seriously, you might never want egg salad sans ranch again.
Parmesan
Parmesan, that rich hard cheese known for its savory flavor, makes for a wonderful egg salad mix-in. Adding some finely shaved parm to the dish will give it depth and richness to round out the creamy flavors with some cheesiness. Pair with freshly cracked black pepper for a cacio e pepe egg salad.
Blue cheese
Crumbly, tangy, and ever so earthy, blue cheese always makes a statement. But is it right for your egg salad? We think so. Blue cheese is just the thing to add a distinctive funk to your dish. You can add as little or as much as you like, depending on your feelings about blue cheese, but we suggest starting small and working your way up.
Hot sauce
Whether you're using the slightly sweet but still spicy sriracha, or a vinegar-tinged Texas Pete, a few splashes of hot sauce will pep up your egg salad. Plus, you can pair this addition with horseradish, olives, pickles, and bacon for a bloody-mary-themed egg salad. Just make sure you're up for an intense flavor combo.
Verjus
French for "green juice," verjus is a sour, unripened grape juice. It isn't fermented like wine or vinegar, and it isn't alcoholic. But it does have a distinctive, sweet and tart taste that can perk up your egg salad in a seriously unexpected and quite delightful way. Simply add in a few teaspoons along with your dressing base (it pairs well with Dijon mustard) and mix.
Remoulade
Remoulade is an underrated sauce in our opinion. Creamy and spicy with a distinct, mustardy kick, this condiment is just what egg salad needs. Remoulade is typically made with mayonnaise, mustard, hot sauce, horseradish, lemon juice, and seasonings such as garlic powder, so it's the perfect flavor-packed base for egg salad. You can use remoulade as a replacement for mayonnaise in your recipe, or you can simply add a few tablespoons to your mayo.
Shrimp
This might perhaps seem sacrilegious to the egg salad purists out there, but trust us, this mix-in is well worth it for added flavor and texture. We're talking, of course, about adding shrimp to your egg salad. These tiny little crustaceans are slightly sweet and briny, and can give some meatiness to your salad while still keeping it light. Mix in a bit of that aforementioned remoulade or horseradish for a kick.
Potatoes
Now, many potato salad recipes do call for boiled eggs. So it does stand to reason that egg salad turns into potato salad once spuds are added. But we think this is all a matter of balance. If you add approximately equal parts potato and egg, or slightly more egg than potato, we think this still qualifies as an egg salad. Add dill and chives to give the dish a fresh, herbaceous finish.
Smoked salmon
As with cream cheese and everything but the bagel seasoning, this addition seems more apt for a bagel than an egg salad. But, hey, who doesn't love it when food plays dress up? Adding smoked salmon to egg salad will give it a savory, smoky, rich taste that is decadent and adventurous but also familiar. Simply add in chopped smoked salmon (the amount is up to you) to your dish and enjoy.
Basil
More often found in a Caprese salad or floating gently in a bowl of pho, basil might be just the thing your next egg salad needs. Fresh, green, and resplendent with licorice notes (especially Thai basil), when finely chopped, this herb adds a distinctive flavor to egg salad that can elevate it to a new level of deliciousness.
Pesto
Speaking of basil, let's get into our next selection: pesto. The green sauce (typically made from pine nuts, basil, garlic, olive oil, and parmesan) makes for the perfect mix-in for a savory, herbaceous, and perfectly flavored egg salad. Simply combine pesto with mayo to add it to your egg salad base, and voila! You have pesto egg salad, ready to eat and enjoy, perhaps on a piece of focaccia.
Tahini
Tahini is ever so dreamy. It's a creamy, nutty, and absolutely delicious condiment made from sesame seeds. And it's a wonderful addition to an egg salad, especially with seasoning blends like za'atar, a Middle Eastern mix of sesame seeds, herbs, and spices, including oregano, marjoram, thyme, and sumac. You can add this to your mayo base and even round it out with a small dollop of Greek yogurt or squeeze of lemon juice for more tang.
Furikake
Furikake is one of those seasoning blends that can basically go with and in anything, from rice bowls to ice cream. So why not add it to egg salad? The blend of sesame seeds, dried seaweed, salt, and sugar, makes a delectably umami addition to egg salad. For this topping, try making the dish with eggs with jammy yolks for an extra rich treat. This seasoning blend also goes great in tuna salad.
Radish
Okay, hear us out. Not everyone loves radishes; their earthy, slightly spicy flavor can be off-putting to some. But if you're a fan of this wonderful veggie, you might often pair it with butter on sandwiches for a simple but delicious meal. So why wouldn't it work in a creamy egg salad? Mix chopped radishes into your dish or simply top it with a few thinly sliced pieces for a tasty garnish.
Cottage cheese
Yes, we've covered quite a bit of cheese on this list. But for good reason. Cheese adds flavor and richness. Now, cottage cheese isn't exactly the most pungent of cheeses, but its fresh, mild taste makes it a lovely addition to egg salad. Its creamy, curdy texture will work wonders with your eggs. Plus, if you're trying to stretch a batch, adding cottage cheese can help flesh out the dish.
Feta
Sharp, tangy, and crumbly, feta is the perfect finishing touch for your egg salad. Like blue cheese crumbles, this cheese offers a flavorful heft to the usually mild mayo-based dish. Its umami brininess also goes well with oh so many other egg salad mix-ins as well. Combine with chopped pickled onions and olives for a Greek-style salad.
Chili crisp
You know her, you love her, you've probably topped an egg or two with her before, so why not put some of that chili crisp in your egg salad? Its crunchy texture and rich, spicy flavor make it the perfect thing to add a little bit of oomph. You can add either just the chili oil if you're looking for a spice infusion, or you can mix in some of those crispy bits as well for added texture.
Old Bay
Let's round the list out with the reliable seasoning so especially beloved by those in the Mid-Atlantic region: Old Bay. While the seasoning blend made from paprika, celery seed, and mustard among other spices is traditionally used on seafood (crab and shrimp in particular), it makes a wonderful addition to just about anything. The intensely flavorful blend will contrast well with the creamy, mayo-based salad, bringing to mind deviled eggs but with a more complex twist.