34 Ingredients That Belong In Your Next Egg Salad

Egg salad is a humble dish. The mayonnaise-and-egg-based salad is anything but glamorous, and is perhaps most often associated with brown bag lunches and simple tea time sandwiches. The rich, surprisingly light, and eggy dish is having a bit of a renaissance thanks, in part, to the newfound virality of Japan's fluffy-as-a-cloud 7-Eleven egg salad sandwiches. Even so, we think that this dish is underutilized. Its savory yet light, tangy flavor makes it the perfect palette for a good many seasonings and mix-ins, each of which can bring out an entirely new side of this shapeshifting sandwich filling.

Seriously, there are just about a million ways to prepare your egg salad, and each new twist can turn this dish into something entirely original and unlike that school lunch mainstay that might still be lingering in your mind. However, we couldn't fit a million different mix-ins or seasonings to add to egg salad in one list. Instead, we stuck to a more reasonable number. Below, you'll find 34 of the tastiest, most interesting, and crave-worthy additions that we think should be in your next batch of egg salad. Maybe not all at the same time, of course, but it's good to have options.