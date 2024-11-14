How Georgia's Official State Sandwich Became A Staple Of Masters Golf Tournaments

If you've ever been to the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, you know that you can buy tasty pimento cheese sandwiches from the concession stands at an unbeatable price. Even as food prices soar, the beloved snacks — which are comprised of cheese, pimentos, mayonnaise, and some additional seasonings sandwiched between two slices of white bread — were sold for just $1.50 at the 88th Masters in April 2024.

In addition to being the state sandwich of Georgia, pimento cheese sandwiches have a long history with the Masters, which is held annually at Augusta National Golf Club. Back in the late 1940s, married couple Hodges and Ola Herndon began selling them at the golf tournament. They made the sandwiches in their kitchen at home, and their son Tom would then drive them over to the sporting event.

When caterer Nick Rangos became in charge of food at the Masters in the 1950s, he carried on the tradition with a pimento cheese sandwich recipe of his own. But 40 years later, the Masters turned over concessions to the local restaurant franchise WifeSaver, and a new era began.