How Georgia's Official State Sandwich Became A Staple Of Masters Golf Tournaments
If you've ever been to the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, you know that you can buy tasty pimento cheese sandwiches from the concession stands at an unbeatable price. Even as food prices soar, the beloved snacks — which are comprised of cheese, pimentos, mayonnaise, and some additional seasonings sandwiched between two slices of white bread — were sold for just $1.50 at the 88th Masters in April 2024.
In addition to being the state sandwich of Georgia, pimento cheese sandwiches have a long history with the Masters, which is held annually at Augusta National Golf Club. Back in the late 1940s, married couple Hodges and Ola Herndon began selling them at the golf tournament. They made the sandwiches in their kitchen at home, and their son Tom would then drive them over to the sporting event.
When caterer Nick Rangos became in charge of food at the Masters in the 1950s, he carried on the tradition with a pimento cheese sandwich recipe of his own. But 40 years later, the Masters turned over concessions to the local restaurant franchise WifeSaver, and a new era began.
How the Masters pimento cheese sandwiches have changed
When WifeSaver and its owner, Ted Godfrey, took over at the Masters, Nick Rangos declined to share his pimento cheese sandwich recipe with the person who had taken his business. Godfrey worked for months to try to recreate the taste that Masters attendees had gotten used to. He told ESPN in 2013 that it took him a while to find the right cheese, as the variety Rangos had used was "distinct" and "more orange than most cheeses."
Finally, the golf club's concessions committee declared that Godfrey had nailed the recipe. However, the secret was lost again when WifeSaver was let go from the Masters in 2012 after chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club Billy Payne declared that using outside vendors raised food safety concerns. Godfrey followed in Rangos' footsteps and refused to share his pimento cheese sandwich knowledge.
People noticed a difference at the 2013 Masters, with ESPN reporting that the sandwiches tasted spicier and were sometimes soggier, potentially due to more mayonnaise being used. While the recipe has changed over the years, pimento cheese sandwiches continue to be a fixture at the Masters, and you can't attend the tournament without trying one.