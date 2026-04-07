5 Creative Ways To Use A Tin Of Anchovies

For such a little fish, anchovies sure are packed with flavor. As the trend for tinned fish has heated up, more diners have picked up tins of anchovies hoping to get a bit of in-vogue briny flavor. For many home cooks, however, finding a purpose for anchovies can be challenging. After all, anchovies are quite potent, and have a rather specific taste that can be difficult for some to enjoy à la cart.

Of course, some do enjoy eating these fish straight from the tin, but if you're looking for specific directions for those stacks of anchovy cans collecting dust in your pantry, you've come to the right place. We've gathered five creative, delicious uses for these tiny tinned fish. Don't worry; you won't see pizza or Caesar salad on this list (though anchovies really do work wonders on a good pizza pie, and do function as the backbone for any true Caesar salad dressing). Rather, these uses give you a whole plethora of ideas for these briny little delights. You might even want to grab an extra can or two to try each and every suggestion.