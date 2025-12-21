'By Far The Best': The Grocery Store Bakery Reddit Raves About
Lidl, a German grocery chain that has a nearly ubiquitous presence across Europe, has finally made its way across the Atlantic. Since opening its first U.S. locations in 2017, Lidl has expanded to nearly 200 shops across the East Coast. The store is a particular competitor to Aldi, another German grocer that has made its way across the United States. But there is one aspect of the chain that just might set it apart, not just from Aldi, but from most U.S.-based grocers: the bakery section.
Redditors across Europe and the United States have praised Lidl's bakery section for its low prices and delicious, plentiful options. According to one user on the r/Lidl subreddit, this grocer has the "best pain au chocolat outside of Paris." Another Redditor chimed in, saying that "the choice and quality is second to none in terms of supermarkets." The overall opinion seems to be that this chain has excellent selections and incredibly low price points. In the United States, for example, a croissant costs only 49 cents and, unlike at wholesale clubs like Costco, you can grab one at a time and choose the amount of pastries that you purchase. So if you're having a hankering for a cheap and tasty breakfast or snack, you can always head to Lidl (as long as you're lucky enough to live near one).
Why Lidl's bakery is hard to beat
Though Lidl doesn't fully prepare and bake its products in store, they are baked in the store's ovens before being placed for sale, giving them a fresh taste. The croissants, for example, are a fan favorite thanks to its flaky texture and buttery taste that beats out other big box grocery chains. Plus, if you're lucky, you can grab a croissant fresh out of the oven, which might just be enough to make you a Lidl fan for life. Other popular bakery treats include chocolate vanilla twists, cheese twists, and hazelnut chocolate croissants. All are tasty, and are only 99 cents. And don't worry, you won't have to struggle to find the bakery, as each Lidl usually places the grab-and-go bakery in the front of the store. You can snag your goodies as soon as you walk in the door.
On top of pastries, Lidl also has a great selection of breads including French baguettes and German sourdough, both at incredibly low prices. In fact, Lidl's impressive prices don't just extend to bagels and brownies. Since most of Lidl's products are private label, it can keep its prices on all of its grocery products low. This is the same method employed by such grocery chains as Trader Joe's, which stocks mostly its own branded products – though Lidl certainly beats out Trader Joe's when it comes to baked goods. Not only can you grab a delicious bite at Lidl, you can also nab a great deal.