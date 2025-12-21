'By Far The Best': The Grocery Store Bakery Reddit Raves About

Lidl, a German grocery chain that has a nearly ubiquitous presence across Europe, has finally made its way across the Atlantic. Since opening its first U.S. locations in 2017, Lidl has expanded to nearly 200 shops across the East Coast. The store is a particular competitor to Aldi, another German grocer that has made its way across the United States. But there is one aspect of the chain that just might set it apart, not just from Aldi, but from most U.S.-based grocers: the bakery section.

Redditors across Europe and the United States have praised Lidl's bakery section for its low prices and delicious, plentiful options. According to one user on the r/Lidl subreddit, this grocer has the "best pain au chocolat outside of Paris." Another Redditor chimed in, saying that "the choice and quality is second to none in terms of supermarkets." The overall opinion seems to be that this chain has excellent selections and incredibly low price points. In the United States, for example, a croissant costs only 49 cents and, unlike at wholesale clubs like Costco, you can grab one at a time and choose the amount of pastries that you purchase. So if you're having a hankering for a cheap and tasty breakfast or snack, you can always head to Lidl (as long as you're lucky enough to live near one).