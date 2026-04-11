How To Tell If A Bakery's Pastries Are Actually Fresh

Stale. Dry. Disappointing. You don't want to drop money on a pastry that looks full of promise but fails to deliver. However, certain bakeries can be adept at presenting their wares in ways that disguise their age. So, Chowhound asked Odette D'Aniello, owner of Dragonfly Cakes, how to tell a truly fresh pastry from an impostor.

"Genuine fresh pastries have an aura to them that's hard to fake," says D'Aniello, who is a third-generation baker with more than 25 years of experience in the specialty food industry. "Fresh pastries have a natural, slightly imperfect look to them, while pastries that are made to look fresh tend to feel a little too polished." Start by assessing a pastry's texture, if possible. For example, does a treat made with puff pastry have crispy edges and a softer inside? Or do all the textures kind of blend together, giving it a kind of "leathery" impression? If the latter, it's probably not fresh.

Certain visual cues may be less reliable, D'Aniello notes. While a dusting of powdered sugar may give a sense of freshness — because powdered sugar tends to melt and disappear over time — the bakery may have just zhuzhed up an older pastry with a fresh application. And a layer of glaze (like ones made with soda) can be used in the same way. "There's nothing inherently wrong with that, but it does change what you're getting," D'Aniello points out.