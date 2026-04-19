The Sam's Club Meat Department Perk You Won't Find At Costco

With all the big-box retail chains that a person can patronize, the stores can all start to blend together. One might remember, for example, that Costco business centers can have better beef deals than its warehouse locations, and that Whole Foods will debone and even season or marinate your protein, while forgetting whether Trader Joe's can even break down meat. Unlike Costco, Sam's Club is actually particularly adept at approximating your neighborhood butcher.

While Costco certainly trades in quantity, you can't reliably expect it to create the bespoke cuts that you can more readily request at Sam's Club. Exceptions are known to arise, but specialized butchery just isn't a part of Costco's business plan. Sam's club, on the other hand, will more consistently be able to cut a steak to your preferred thickness. You can snag something like a whole beef tenderloin and ask Sam's Club's protein professionals slice it into individual chops that you can freeze for later use, or grill up all at once for a carnivore's feast. Like a lot of bulk buys, this will typically be a little cheaper than scanning individual chops at the register, plus it should save you a few shopping trips in the long run.