Why Serious Costco Shoppers Know It's Better To Buy Beef At The Business Center

The wide world of Costco can be enigmatic as it is, full of myths and mysteries about the big box stores. Secrets about Costco's free samples abound, and even ordering its party platters can be puzzling. Bring Costco's curious Business Centers into the equation, and the labyrinth unfurls even further. It sounds, at first, like the Business Centers would fall under a separate membership for, well, businesses. But actually, all Costco members are welcome to shop at the Business Centers, too. And those most in the know of the warehouse's ways are aware that the Business Center's beef is best.

There is a whole cottage industry of social media carnivores extolling the virtues of Costco Business Center beef versus that at the more ordinary locations. One of the biggest benefits, as one might imagine, is the ability to buy oversized slabs of meat and portion them down into what amounts to some pretty affordable serving sizes. 'But wait,' you may say, 'isn't that the whole point of regular Costco, too?' Yes, but some find that the prices are better at the Business Centers. And many Costco Business Centers also allocate more space to groceries than the full-stop Costcos, meaning you're more likely to find a wide variety of, say, striploin and bone-in roast options versus a bunch of electronics and kitchen appliances.