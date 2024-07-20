3 Free Services You Shouldn't Leave Whole Foods' Butcher Counter Without

Though Whole Foods is an international grocery chain, it definitely maintains a homey, organic appeal. You can thank the store's signature brown paper bags, hot bar, and green color scheme for that. In the past, the store had a reputation for being, well, not like your average grocery store. However, since being acquired by Amazon in 2017, the grocery store has become a bit of an odd bird in the grocery game, melding Amazon's big business reputation with Whole Foods' focus on organic products with a personal touch. You can pop into the store to buy a steak or pick up an online Prime purchase, depending on what you need. With all this change, some of the core services offered by the chain might have gotten lost in the noise.

Whole Foods still offers some pretty neat personalized services, which you should definitely take advantage of on your next grocery run (or package pickup). For example, the Whole Foods cheese counter offers quite a few free services. However, one of the chain's most helpful services can be found behind the butcher counter, where you can not only get your hands on an array of meat cuts and processed meat products, but also a variety of helpful and free services. The three standout free services that we wholly recommend are the custom meat cutting, the poultry deboning, and the seasoning/marinating of meat. All three are real time-savers and you'll be thankful you asked about them come meal time.

