How Long To Cook Filet Mignon On The Grill Based On Steak Thickness

By hearing the name alone, most people would instantly associate a filet mignon steak with high-end restaurants and bistros. And rightly so, as it's one of the priciest cuts you can buy to make a steak. A filet mignon is sourced from a very small portion of the cattle's tenderloin (of which each carcass has only two). Since this specific part of the cow doesn't do much work and has very few connective tissues, the meat's texture is incredibly tender — often described as having a "melt-in-your-mouth" creaminess to it.

Properly butchered and trimmed, a filet mignon is about palm-sized, but its thickness can vary depending on your butcher. You can get a thinner filet mignon that's between 1 ½ to 2 inches (a "petit filet") or thicker 3-inch cuts often served at steakhouses.

A 1 ½-inch filet mignon may not look all that different from a 2-inch one on the cutting board. However, they cook very differently. Just half an inch of extra thickness can mean up to five minutes of additional cooking time. It's no fun springing on the pricey steak cut and hoping for medium-rare only to end up with it still rare and a bit bloody on the inside. Here's how to precisely time your steak on the grill to get the result you want!

