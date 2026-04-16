5 Whiskeys To Try If You Love Jack Daniel's
You may be one of many who considers Jack Daniel's their go-to whiskey. But if you'd like to explore other options that are out there, whether that's due to simple curiosity or price considerations, there's a nice range of whiskeys that don't stray too far from J.D's flavor profile, ABV (alcohol by volume), and other features.
One reason Jack Daniel's is regularly one of the best-selling whiskey brands in the world is its approachability. Old No. 7, the distillery's flagship expression, is a prime example. It's on the sweeter side and has tasting notes of banana, caramel, maple, vanilla, and charred oak on the palate. It's also famously smooth from being charcoal mellowed via the Lincoln County process, one of the defining traits of Tennessee whiskey. We've included a few other Tennessee whiskies that are close to Old No. 7, but retain their own individuality.
Although Jack Daniel's doesn't consider itself a bourbon, it meets all the legal requirements to be labeled as such, so we've included some bourbons that you'll also want to explore. Finally, since the distillery also makes a bonded rye, which we've ranked as the best Jack Daniel's expression, we've included another rye option to try.
George Dickel also hails from Tennessee
George Dickel, like Jack Daniel's, is from Tennessee, and the distillery has been around nearly as long (both were founded in the mid-1800s). Its flagship expression is its Classic Recipe (formerly known as No. 8), which comes in at around the same price, if not a little cheaper than Old No. 7. Like J.D., Dickel also charcoal mellows its whiskey before being aged and bottles this expression at the same 40% ABV as its competitor. Both these whiskeys are on the sweet side, both have similar light amber coloring, and both have flavor profiles that include caramel and vanilla.
The two also have similar mashbills, although Dickel uses slightly more corn (84% compared to J.D.s 80% while the latter uses slightly more barley, 12% compared to Dickel's 8%). Another difference is in the aging length. While Old No. 7 is aged for four years or slightly longer, the Classic Recipe is aged for between 5 and 7 years. These differences translate into slightly varying tasting notes between the two. Dickel tends to have less prominent banana notes and the addition of a touch of buttered popcorn on the palate.
Old Forester is a bourbon with some similar traits
Besides being owned by the same parent company, Brown-Forman, there are a few similarities between Jack Daniel's and this straight Kentucky bourbon. We're specifically talking about the brand's flagship 86-proof. Both distilleries were founded around the same time. Besides history, they have some overlapping flavors and other features. Both Old Forester and J.D. have a similar creamy mouthfeel and tasting notes that include caramel, oak, and vanilla.
Still there are some differences. Old Forester is bottled at a higher ABV, 43% compared to J.D.'s 40%. Their mashbills are also different, with Old Forester having a bit more rye and J.D. a higher percentage of malted barley. The former has more oomph flavor-wise than the latter, with the addition of citrus and warming spices like clove and cinnamon. It's also priced similarly to Old No. 7, depending on where you pick it up. It's a whiskey worth exploring for Jack Daniel's lovers.
Benchmark Old No. 8 is a budget option
McAfee's Benchmark No.8 is made by the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, and is a budget-friendly whiskey that shares some similarities with Jack Daniel's Old No. 7., including the same 40% ABV. Taste-wise, they both deliver caramel, charred oak, vanilla, and a touch of banana. They also share high-corn and low-rye mashbills, which results in a shared sweetness and less spiciness than some other whiskeys. They diverge in other areas. Benchmark has cherry notes on the palate missing from Old No. 7.
Benchmark is a younger whiskey than J.D., maturing for three years compared to Old No. 7, which spends at least one more year in charred oak. Likewise, since Benchmark isn't a Tennessee whiskey, it isn't charcoal mellowed. Still, if you're looking for a cheaper alternative — it's often $10 or more cheaper — that doesn't stray too far from Old No. 7, Benchmark is worth a try.
Costco's Kirkland Tennessee Sour Mash is very similar
Costco is well-known for the quality of its private-label products and that includes its spirits, like its Kirkland Signature Tennessee Sour Mash. And if you're one to believe Redditors, this whiskey is as good if not better than Jack Daniel's Old No. 7. It's also typically priced as low as $24 for a 1.75 liter bottle, making it around half the price of its name brand rival. The similarities between the two include the same 40% ABV, and some kindred tasting notes, like caramel, oak, and maple syrup.
Then there are the differences. Some reviewers have noted that Kirkland's Tennessee whiskey has notes of baking spice, pepper, peppermint, and dark chocolate on the palate. One Reddit user found it to be "smoother" than Old No. 7 and other reviewers have noted its softness and mellowness. At such a reasonable price, it's another Tennessee whiskey to try for all the J.D. fans out there.
If you like Jack Daniel's Bonded Rye try Woodford Reserve Rye
Jack Daniel's makes many other expressions besides Old No. 7, including its Bonded Rye. Bonded whisky has some extra hoops to get through to get to legally use the term. After being produced by a single distillery in a single season, it has to be matured in a government-approved warehouse for at least four years and then bottled at 50% ABV. In the case of J.D., the resulting rye has tasting notes of cinnamon, clove, oak char, and mint, among other flavors. If you're a fan of the brand's Bonded Rye, but want to branch out, Woodford Reserve Rye is a great option.
Woodford, which is also owned by Brown-Forman, is comparably priced to J.D.'s Bonded Rye, and has some similar tasting notes like clove and mint. Woodford has a bit higher proof at 53% ABV and the addition of apple and honey notes on the palate, among a few other distinctions from Jack. Like the other whiskeys in this story, it's a spirit worth exploring if you're looking to dive a little deeper into the whiskey world.