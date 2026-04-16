5 Whiskeys To Try If You Love Jack Daniel's

You may be one of many who considers Jack Daniel's their go-to whiskey. But if you'd like to explore other options that are out there, whether that's due to simple curiosity or price considerations, there's a nice range of whiskeys that don't stray too far from J.D's flavor profile, ABV (alcohol by volume), and other features.

One reason Jack Daniel's is regularly one of the best-selling whiskey brands in the world is its approachability. Old No. 7, the distillery's flagship expression, is a prime example. It's on the sweeter side and has tasting notes of banana, caramel, maple, vanilla, and charred oak on the palate. It's also famously smooth from being charcoal mellowed via the Lincoln County process, one of the defining traits of Tennessee whiskey. We've included a few other Tennessee whiskies that are close to Old No. 7, but retain their own individuality.

Although Jack Daniel's doesn't consider itself a bourbon, it meets all the legal requirements to be labeled as such, so we've included some bourbons that you'll also want to explore. Finally, since the distillery also makes a bonded rye, which we've ranked as the best Jack Daniel's expression, we've included another rye option to try.