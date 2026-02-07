The Jack Daniel's Whiskey Flavor We Ranked Best Packs A Bonus 20-Proof Punch
Few whiskey brands are more well-known across the world than Jack Daniel's. Spirits Business's Brand Champions 2025 report shows that Jack Daniel's is second only to Jim Beam as the bestselling American whiskey in the world. You're probably most familiar with its classic, black-label Old No. 7 whiskey. But the brand produces a wide variety of other bottles that are worth a liquor store run.
Chowhound ranked six bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey from worst to best. Sitting atop our list was Jack Daniel's Bonded Rye. And this bottle is good enough to turn anyone into a rye drinker. At 100 proof, this bonded rye brings more heat than the typical 80-proof whiskeys, perhaps justifying the fact that the bottle itself is slightly smaller than a standard Jack Daniels bottle (700 milliliters instead of 750).
The $32 price tag (give or take a dollar or two, depending on where you live) makes this bonded rye one that's definitely worth a try. Compared to other bonded rye brands on the market, that price is more than reasonable, with no need to worry that you'll overspend on something you've never tried before and may not like. The low price point paired with Jack Daniel's Bonded Rye's robust flavor makes this a winner, no doubt.
A robustly flavored rye that's perfect to sip — neat or in a classic cocktail
In terms of flavor, the Jack Daniel's Bonded Rye is well-rounded, with notes of toasted marshmallow, maple and an oaky and sweet finish. Our reviewer noticed how smooth and spicy this rye tasted. Of the whiskey overall, she said, "It was simultaneously sweet and bold without being overly saccharine." The higher proof brings more heat and spice in a nuanced way and makes the Jack Daniel's Bonded Rye ideal to sip — neat or as part of a classic cocktail.
Some classic cocktails that work excellently with rye are the Sazerac, Manhattan, Vieux Carré, and the whiskey sour. It also brings something new to a classic old fashioned recipe if you're willing to sub the bourbon for rye. Or you can recreate Alton Brown's favorite cocktail, the Boulevardier, which he prepares with rye, vermouth, and Campari, though the Food Network celebrity also swears rye is the secret to better pecan pie.
However you use it, don't sleep on this Tennessee whiskey brand's less well-known bottles. The Bonded Rye was the hands-down winner, and it's the bottle we'll be looking for whenever we need to satisfy our rye fix. But it's not the only bottle to finish ahead of the Old No. 7.