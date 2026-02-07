The Jack Daniel's Whiskey Flavor We Ranked Best Packs A Bonus 20-Proof Punch

Few whiskey brands are more well-known across the world than Jack Daniel's. Spirits Business's Brand Champions 2025 report shows that Jack Daniel's is second only to Jim Beam as the bestselling American whiskey in the world. You're probably most familiar with its classic, black-label Old No. 7 whiskey. But the brand produces a wide variety of other bottles that are worth a liquor store run.

Chowhound ranked six bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey from worst to best. Sitting atop our list was Jack Daniel's Bonded Rye. And this bottle is good enough to turn anyone into a rye drinker. At 100 proof, this bonded rye brings more heat than the typical 80-proof whiskeys, perhaps justifying the fact that the bottle itself is slightly smaller than a standard Jack Daniels bottle (700 milliliters instead of 750).

The $32 price tag (give or take a dollar or two, depending on where you live) makes this bonded rye one that's definitely worth a try. Compared to other bonded rye brands on the market, that price is more than reasonable, with no need to worry that you'll overspend on something you've never tried before and may not like. The low price point paired with Jack Daniel's Bonded Rye's robust flavor makes this a winner, no doubt.