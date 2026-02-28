Jack Daniel's Lovers Will Swoon For This Affordable Whiskey (At Almost Half The Price)

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 is one of the most recognizable and best-selling American whiskeys out there. The company sold 14.1 million cases in 2024 alone, making it the second biggest brand worldwide, per The Spirits Business. And while it's not a super pricey pour, for some folks, the $25 or so price tag can be a bit much. So what's a budget drinker to do? The answer lies not in Tennessee, where Jack Daniels hails from, but in Kentucky. It's Benchmark Old No. 8 made by the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort.

While it's home to such stellar (and pricey) brands as Eagle Rare and Old Rip Van Winkle, the distillery also produces this very inexpensive bourbon — often priced as low as $10 — that has a somewhat similar taste profile to Jack Daniel's, even though the latter doesn't consider itself a bourbon, but technically could be based on its mash bill, distilling, and aging processes. Benchmark (officially McAfee's Benchmark) offers a similar amount of sweetness and easy sippability to Jack Daniel's, plus hints of caramel and charred oak on the palate, similar to its more expensive Tennessee cousin. But there are, not surprisingly, a few differences between the two whiskeys as well.