Jack Daniel's Lovers Will Swoon For This Affordable Whiskey (At Almost Half The Price)
Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 is one of the most recognizable and best-selling American whiskeys out there. The company sold 14.1 million cases in 2024 alone, making it the second biggest brand worldwide, per The Spirits Business. And while it's not a super pricey pour, for some folks, the $25 or so price tag can be a bit much. So what's a budget drinker to do? The answer lies not in Tennessee, where Jack Daniels hails from, but in Kentucky. It's Benchmark Old No. 8 made by the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort.
While it's home to such stellar (and pricey) brands as Eagle Rare and Old Rip Van Winkle, the distillery also produces this very inexpensive bourbon — often priced as low as $10 — that has a somewhat similar taste profile to Jack Daniel's, even though the latter doesn't consider itself a bourbon, but technically could be based on its mash bill, distilling, and aging processes. Benchmark (officially McAfee's Benchmark) offers a similar amount of sweetness and easy sippability to Jack Daniel's, plus hints of caramel and charred oak on the palate, similar to its more expensive Tennessee cousin. But there are, not surprisingly, a few differences between the two whiskeys as well.
The similarities and differences between Jack Daniel's and Benchmark
Benchmark Old No. 8 and Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 have a few more similarities that go beyond some tasting notes, the "Old No." naming, and a black label. Both are bottled at 80 proof and have a high percentage of corn in their mash bills, which is where much of the sweetness comes from. They both also have low amounts of rye, which tends to translate to less spiciness on the palate. The differences come in the aging process. Unlike Jack Daniel's, which is famously charcoal mellowed using what's called the Lincoln County Process, Benchmark is not. This means some Jack Daniel's drinkers may not find it quite as smooth, but the bourbon is still very approachable and well balanced.
Yes, there are some distinct differences between the two, but it's Benchmark's attributes that make it a rare find at such a low price. Besides everything we've mentioned, Benchmark offers richer flavors than JD with hints of dark fruits and an understated oakiness on the palate. It's perfect as a cocktail base but can also be imbibed neat. So if you're looking for a Jack Daniel's-like whiskey for a budget-friendly price, Benchmark is the one to bet on. But beware, it may open the floodgate to the world of Kentucky bourbon and have you straying from your Tennessee whiskey.