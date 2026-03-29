The Costco Kirkland Whiskey Fans Are Saying Is Better Than Jack Daniel's
A Costco liquor that's better than a long-time popular whiskey brand seems implausible. But Jack Daniel's lovers will swoon for this affordable whiskey: Kirkland Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey, which a number of buyers liken to JD. In discussions on Reddit threads, shoppers are going as far as calling Kirkland's whiskey a near copycat of Jack Daniel's. "Kirk Daniels," joked one shopper on Reddit. "I tasted it and Jack side by side and prefer the Kirkland! It tasted sweeter and more mellow than Jack," claimed another buyer.
Kirkland Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey was among the top picks from the Beverage Tasting Institute's 2025 Tennessee Whiskey Judging, winning points for having a long and velvety finish with hints of spice and caramel sweetness. However, there are some strong opinions about the Kirkland Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey, with customers either raving or ranting. "It can not be beat for the price. I have 7-year bottles that don't taste as good from Tennessee and Jim Beams that are rough compared to this," wrote one Reddit shopper. "Better than regular Jack Daniels in my opinion. Great for a low proof mixer," shared another. But other customers weren't sold on Kirkland's whiskey. "Not loving it. But also not pouring it out," laments a buyer. "For folks that are simply too lazy to throw up in their mouths on their own," one shopper went so far to say.
Is Kirkland Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey worth it
Numerous buyers mentioned that Kirkland Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey is well-priced, making it worth giving a shot, especially as it's tasty enough to be enjoyed alone or as a mixer. A 1.75 liter bottle of Kirkland's whiskey will only set you back about $28 — though prices may vary by location. The same size bottle of Jack Daniel's Black Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey typically retails for around $43. This certainly leaves you more money in your budget for sodas to pair with whiskey, if you don't want to sip it on the rocks.
But one of the bigger issues may be finding the bottle. Unlike your standard Jack Daniel's, which is generally available everywhere, customers have mentioned that they can't always find it, as Kirkland Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey appears to be subject to local stock and inventory, much like many other beloved Costco products that develop followings. Plus, some states have regulations that don't allow Costco and other grocery stores to sell alcoholic beverages. That said, though some say the whiskey industry is going downhill, if you can get your hands on it, it's worth leaving Jack on the shelf this time and snagging Costco's whiskey.