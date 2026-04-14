Should You Be Peeling Asparagus? Here's When It's Actually Worth It

Asparagus is one of those veggies that just doesn't have casual fans. Those who hate it truly loathe it, while those who enjoy it may be borderline obsessed. Not that we can blame them, as perfectly roasted spears take on a deliciously sharp, nutty quality that's only enhanced when you season your asparagus with flavorful spices. However, there are quite a few factors to consider when attempting to achieve the perfect char for deliciously tender results.

One of the most common mistakes you can make when roasting asparagus is peeling it when you don't really need to, or skipping that step when it's actually crucial. While some claim you should definitely do one or the other 100% of the time, the truth is that it's a judgment call based on the spears themselves. Skinny asparagus generally doesn't need to be peeled because it's usually already pretty tender, and there's not really much to remove. You're more likely to end up shredding slender spears than actually peeling them.

Thicker, heartier spears often have a tough, woody outer coating that remains fibrous even after it has been cooked. Peeling it away reveals the tender layers underneath, exposing them to direct heat so they can cook properly. Knowing this, it may seem like choosing skinny spears is a good way to save time, but this could be the reason your oven-roasted asparagus turns soggy. Spending a few extra minutes with a veggie peeler is worth it for tastier results.