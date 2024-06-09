13 Mistakes Standing Between You And Perfect Asparagus

Nothing beats the joy of finding a lovely bunch of local asparagus at your neighborhood grocery store in the spring (Or, if you're like this writer, seeing your first struggling asparagus spear come up in the garden). Yet at the same time, nothing is more disappointing than spending money on premium produce, only to ruin it by cooking it carelessly.

This super versatile veggie can star in vegetarian spaghetti carbonara, roasted vegetables, or springtime veggie pot pie, as well as simple side dishes, salads, and soups — but preparing it isn't foolproof. How can you avoid common asparagus mistakes and ensure that your recipes achieve perfection? If you figure out how to treat asparagus the way it wants to be treated — paying mind to its age, thickness, and color — then you won't suffer the disappointment of burnt, soggy, tough, or bitter stalks ever again.

If it sounds odd to personify asparagus, know that different types of this vegetable really do have different needs, which you'll learn about below. Without further ado, here are some of the most common mistakes standing between you and perfect asparagus, and how to sidestep them.

