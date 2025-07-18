How To Buy The Freshest Asparagus At The Grocery Store Every Time

People have a tendency to be intimidated by the fruits and vegetables at a grocery store. Money doesn't grow on trees, so it's understandable to want to avoid spending it if you don't know how to pick out the best produce. Luckily, chef Will Coleman from On the Rocks, a company that produces bottled and canned cocktails, shared some expert tips that can help hesitant shoppers pick out the best asparagus at the store. As the author of "From Cart to Kitchen," a cookbook that outlines tips for affordable shopping and easy cooking, Coleman clearly knows a thing or two about how to shop.

When it comes to buying the freshest asparagus you can, he suggests starting with choosing the best time of day to shop. "I feel like shopping at the grocery store earlier is always best," Coleman says, "because you get less picked-through produce." He also recommends paying attention to how the stores display their produce, opting for sellers who store asparagus upright in a layer of water, which helps keep the stalks hydrated.

As for the asparagus itself, it isn't just about timing and display practices. Coleman advises selecting asparagus that is "firm to the touch and not soft and wiggly." While his preference is for thicker asparagus rather than skinny stalks, he does acknowledge that the choice is merely a personal preference. However, firmness should definitely be the priority. That way, the stalks won't overcook as quickly, which can lead to flavorless asparagus that is limp and mushy rather than crispy and delicious. This is a big deal when you are wrapping your asparagus in one of the many foods it pairs perfectly with, like bacon or prosciutto.