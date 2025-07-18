How To Buy The Freshest Asparagus At The Grocery Store Every Time
People have a tendency to be intimidated by the fruits and vegetables at a grocery store. Money doesn't grow on trees, so it's understandable to want to avoid spending it if you don't know how to pick out the best produce. Luckily, chef Will Coleman from On the Rocks, a company that produces bottled and canned cocktails, shared some expert tips that can help hesitant shoppers pick out the best asparagus at the store. As the author of "From Cart to Kitchen," a cookbook that outlines tips for affordable shopping and easy cooking, Coleman clearly knows a thing or two about how to shop.
When it comes to buying the freshest asparagus you can, he suggests starting with choosing the best time of day to shop. "I feel like shopping at the grocery store earlier is always best," Coleman says, "because you get less picked-through produce." He also recommends paying attention to how the stores display their produce, opting for sellers who store asparagus upright in a layer of water, which helps keep the stalks hydrated.
As for the asparagus itself, it isn't just about timing and display practices. Coleman advises selecting asparagus that is "firm to the touch and not soft and wiggly." While his preference is for thicker asparagus rather than skinny stalks, he does acknowledge that the choice is merely a personal preference. However, firmness should definitely be the priority. That way, the stalks won't overcook as quickly, which can lead to flavorless asparagus that is limp and mushy rather than crispy and delicious. This is a big deal when you are wrapping your asparagus in one of the many foods it pairs perfectly with, like bacon or prosciutto.
Where you shop matters
Will Coleman also has advice on where to do your shopping when you want to buy the freshest asparagus. He likes to shop at small, local businesses. "Don't assume just because you're not going to a mass market grocery store that smaller owned markets are going to be more expensive," he says, adding that, "A lot of the time, they are actually a lot more cost friendly." Chain supermarkets are everywhere, but there are also unique grocery stores in each state where you can find unusual items as well as ultra-fresh and locally grown produce. His approach not only supports the local community, but it gives you direct access to the farmers growing the food. "I actually really love going to farmers markets," Coleman adds, going on to explain that "with the direct access to farmers, you're getting the produce at a much lower rate and it's fresher." This gets you asparagus (and other produce) that will last you a lot longer as well.
Choosing your produce wisely will allow you to make incredible dishes where the green stalks can shine, like a springy asparagus and lemon ricotta tart or an elegant asparagus risotto. And it pairs beautifully with steak and seafood when grilled or sautéed too. Of course, you don't want to forget to cut off the bottom part of the stalk, which tends to be woody and tough to eat no matter how carefully you select your asparagus. But once you've employed Coleman's advice for picking the best stalks and prepared it properly, your asparagus will always delight.