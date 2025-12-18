This Mason Jar Whipped Cream Shortcut Will Make You Look Like A Kitchen Magician

For a food that one can create with as little as one ingredient, there sure are a lot of ways to make and buy whipped cream. Our basic, foolproof whipped cream recipe adds powdered sugar and vanilla extract to the titular dairy and blasts it with beaters until it begins to resemble the majestic landscape of Candy Land. Oodles of options abound in grocery stores and supermarkets, but there's one whipped cream technique that'll make you look like a kind of pioneer-era MacGyver without the equipment or the nitrous oxide: a Mason jar shake.

To master Mason jar whipped cream, fill a Mason jar about halfway with heavy cream and shake it. And that's pretty much it. If you're at a party and your otherwise perfect host has forgotten all about the dessert's whipped topping, this simple trick will make you a culinary hero. The biggest challenges are making sure that heavy cream is in the refrigerator to begin with and then agitating it for long enough (most likely a few minutes) to turn the liquid into a confectionary cumulus cloud. If you can hang onto a subway pole on a particularly jerky route, carry an armful of groceries, or wrestle with a duvet cover, you probably have the stamina to undulate your own whipped cream.