Yogurt Vs. Kefir: What's The Difference?

If you eat yogurt on the regular, you may often wonder how kefir compares. Considering both products are stocked near one another at most major supermarkets, besides being a drinkable yogurt alternative, what actually sets kefir apart from the creamy, scoopable snack you know and love? For starters, kefir is a drinkable milk-based product that's often enjoyed straight from the bottle. Loaded with probiotics and live active cultures, kefir has a tangy flavor and mild effervescence.

While yogurt is also full of probiotics, it's milder in taste and comes in many varieties. There are many types of yogurt, including traditional, Greek, skyr, and drinkable varieties. Typically eaten with a spoon, yogurt is used in many cooking and eating applications. While both products are milk-based, fermented, and rich in nutrients, yogurt and kefir have completely different origins.

Yogurt is used all over the world and originated in Western Asia and the Middle East, and kefir is rumored to have a more mystical beginning. Used thousands of years ago by people in the Caucasus Mountains and nomadic tribes, kefir grains were once considered magical "seeds of the prophet" since they made milk safer to consume over extended periods of time. These health-promoting grains have consistently been used in various ways all around the world. For instance, prepared kefir has been consumed as both a medicinal aid and elixir of longevity for centuries.