How To Quickly Decode Chicken Labels

If chicken is a regular part of your meal prepping, it might be worth decoding your chicken labels so you can stay on top of your nutrition and dietary needs, or to make an informed decision based on animal welfare. When you're in a rush doing your grocery store run, decoding your chicken labels might understandably feel like the last thing on your mind. So we cut out some of the stress and confusion from the process to make your shopping experience easier (i.e. more time to get home and chef up something special).

Chicken-lovers might already be clued up on a few shopping tips for picking the best chicken at the grocery store or knowing why it pays to buy and cook a whole chicken but reading food labels levels up (and maybe speeds up) your shopping experience. While not all of the labels make a huge difference, others indicate the quality of your chicken. Whether you're looking for an organic chicken or one that is air-chilled, decoding the label and understanding what it means can make a huge difference.