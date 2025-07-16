The Crucial Tip For Picking The Best Chicken At The Grocery Store

If you're into cooking (and you're not a vegetarian or vegan), chances are that you're buying chicken pretty frequently. As a staple food for much of the world, chicken features in dishes from just about every cuisine, from Mexican enchiladas to Tuscan chicken, Nigerian suya, and East Asian-inspired soy-marinated chicken thighs. But as any chef will tell you, a dish is only as good as its ingredients. So, it's important to buy the highest quality chicken you can, no matter your budget. There's an art to picking the best chicken at the grocery store — and to get some tips on how to do it, Chowhound spoke exclusively with chefs Andrew Zimmern and Robert Irvine — two people who know a thing or two about great poultry!

If you're buying breasts, Zimmern suggests looking for those "that are not bloated or oversized," which can be a sign of artificial inflation. In fact, assessing the musculature of the bird can be a good way in general to infer the quality of a piece of chicken, and bigger doesn't always mean better. Look for "[l]egs and thighs that look strong and well-developed (indicating the bird moved around and wasn't confined)," says Zimmern. "This is the opposite of those cartoonish, balloon-breasted supermarket chickens." Smell is also a good indicator of freshness, at the very least: "Fresh, high-quality chicken has little to no smell," he says. If there's a hint of sourness, egginess or a notably gamey whiff, you should probably play it safe and not buy it.