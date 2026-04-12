8 Best Cuban Restaurants In Miami
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As you step into a Cuban restaurant in Miami, your senses awaken. The sizzle of meat hitting hot oil, the aroma of garlic and lime, the beat of the music, and the hum of English and Spanish mix together. Everywhere you look, tables are laden with golden fritas, bowls of ropa vieja, and beveled glasses of mojitos. And as Cuban food reveals itself to be the hottest cuisine in America's hottest city, the eight best Cuban restaurants in Miami are places you must visit.
To compile our list, we turned to Chef Patty Morrell-Ruiz, a Cuban American culinary professional with over 20 years of experience cooking and teaching about Cuban cuisine in Miami. The author of The Essential Cuban Cookbook, Chef Morrell-Ruiz, is the daughter of two Cuban Americans who fled the island nation during the first wave of exile in the 1960s. "For me, Cuban food is something that reminds me of my youth and childhood, that's very comforting, but I definitely need that explosion of flavor," she says.
While Cubans have been living in Florida since the late 1800s, their largest immigration wave began in the early 1960s, after revolutionaries overthrew the local regime. They largely settled in an area that became known as Little Havana, growing to over one million by the 1990s.
According to Morrell-Ruiz, Cuban food is "flavorful without being spicy, a lot of herbs and spices and condiments that elevate the dish with flavor," owing to its mix of Spanish, African, and Caribbean influences. And these eight restaurants represent some of the best examples of these flavors.
1. El Rey de las Fritas
For a quick lunch that captures the essence of Cuban street food, El Rey de las Fritas is an absolute must. Specializing in crispy Cuban hamburgers topped with shoestring potatoes and a signature sauce, this casual eatery has earned itself a loyal following.
"A frita is a Cuban burger that's a combination of ground beef with chorizo inside. It's not fancy, and I often just get take out... but it's good Cuban food," Morrell-Ruiz says. And according to Reddit, many agree; one commenter says that "El Rey De Las Fritas is top tier food," recommending the original Frita Cubana.
This family business was founded by Victoriano "Benito" Gonzalez and his wife, Angelina "La Gallega" Gonzalez, who brought their signature fritas recipe to Miami in 1979. Its four locations are now owned and operated by their children. Whether you sit down for a casual burger or grab one to go and eat in a park, El Rey de las Fritas is an excellent place to try this unpretentious Cuban staple. And in a city with plenty of burger options, the double meat combination always manages to surprise.
Multiple locations
2. Cafe la Trova
Founded by mixologist Julio Cabrera and chef Michelle Bernstein, whom Morrell-Ruiz describes as "one of our celebrity chefs here in Miami," Cafe la Trova is a lively restaurant with a mix of Argentinian and Cuban-styled food. It also seems to exemplify another one of Morrell-Ruiz's favorite points about Cuban restaurants: the vibe.
"It's not just the food... Cuban restaurant is all about the vibe, the energy, the culture," Chef Morrell-Ruiz says. La Trova's infectious energy perfectly captures this point. "It's very celebratory and loud, a great place for a meal out."
The atmosphere at La Trova features live music and Hemingway-inspired decor that transports you to another era. And the food is a blend of its own. "She's got the croquetas, empanadas, pan con lechon, which are the mini bite-sized Cuban sandwiches, she has Cuban tamales." The restaurant also serves whole fried fish, "like you get on the island." And as befitting a nightlife-focused restaurant, the drinks here are a standout. "They have the Cuban daiquiri, which was Hemingway's signature drink. Their drinks are just outstanding," says Morrell-Ruiz.
She's not the only one who thinks so. La Trova's contemporary take on Cuban food has been recognized by the Michelin Guide, and it ranked 13th on North America's 50 Best Bars list.
(786) 615-4379
971 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130
3. Islas Canarias
For a more traditional take on Cuban food, Islas Canarias is the perfect place to go. You can choose between getting a quick breakfast and a cafecito in the bakery, or going for a full sit-down lunch or dinner at the restaurant just across the street.
Chef Morrell-Ruiz goes here when she wants to experience true Cuban food like her grandmother used to make. "You go here for something more complicated that you don't want to make at home, like a braised oxtail, called "rabo encendido," or a hamhock, which comes from Spanish tradition, and is called "lacon con papas," she says. Just drizzled with olive oil and a touch of acid, this Spanish-inspired Cuban dish always hits home for Morrell-Ruiz.
Islas Canarias was founded by the late Raul and Amelia Garcia in 1977, and is today run by their daughter and grandchildren. This institution is famous throughout Miami for its croquetas, which Infatuation has crowned Miami's most iconic dish. Croquetas are golden, crispy fried cylinders filled with creamy, cheesy ham, and are available in both the restaurant and bakery.
(305) 559-6666
13695 SW 26th St, Miami, FL 33175
4. Sergio's
Another of Chef Morrell-Ruiz's Cuban favorites is Sergio's, which has by now become one of the biggest names in Cuban food in Miami. This family-owned chain has perfected the art of simple, familiar, classic Cuban food served in a fast but warm manner.
Chef Morrell-Ruiz says it takes her back to her childhood. "I like it because it's easy, if I'm not feeling well, I can order a very typical chicken soup as my grandmother would make, it's just loaded with noodles and calabaza," which is Spanish for pumpkin or squash.
The menu here is extensive, including everything from breakfast dishes to late-night cravings like an empanizado, a seasoned and breaded fried steak or chicken cutlet that can be topped with cheese, ham, and tomato sauce. They were first responsible for getting Miami-Dade County to proclaim October 1 as Croqueta Day in 2018, after they served more than 20 million of those fried treats over the years. In 2021, they also broke the world record for the World's Longest Croqueta, the inspiration behind the movie Croqueta Nation.
Morrell-Ruiz also recommends their steak sandwich with potato sticks, and loves this Miami staple, "both for take-out and eating in. I recommend it for breakfast or even in late hours." Meanwhile, the Internet is abuzz about Sergio's iced coffees, matcha lattes, and even their new protein-filled Beauty Latte.
Multiple locations
5. Sala'o Cuban Restaurant and Bar
Located on 8th Street in Little Havana, Sala'o Cuban Restaurant and Bar epitomizes the fun Cuban energy and spirit. Alongside excellent drinks and bites, Sala'o is where you want to go when you want to experience Afro-Cuban jazz and nightlife in Miami.
According to Chef Morrell-Ruiz, Sala'o has the best fish and sandwiches, but the nightly live music shows and design are what make it stand out: "It's fun, very loud, but it's very typical. The sliding doors slide into the wall so you feel like you're dining on an island, [which] makes you feel like you're outdoors, but you're not."
Sala'o features different bands, DJs, and dancers every night, and reservations are recommended on weekends. They also have salsa classes during happy hour, Mondays to Fridays between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. "It's a great atmosphere, got a small little stage, and you can dance on the stage, and it's got yummy little cocktails," Morrell-Ruiz recommends. If coming here with a group, be sure to order Papa's Pilar, a nod to Ernest "El Papa" Hemingway, which includes an assortment of fried Cuban appetizers.
Sala'o Cuban Restaurant and Bar
(305) 642-8989
1642 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
6. Tinta y Cafe
Another of Chef Morrell-Ruiz's favorite Cuban restaurant archetypes is the neighborhood cafe with a small takeout window in the front. And Tinta y Cafe fits that description, but it delivers so much more.
Despite being just "a little coffee shop," in Chef Morrell-Ruiz's words, Tinta y Cafe has been awarded a Bib Gourmand title from the Michelin Guide for its croquetas, the pavo real sandwich with turkey and cream cheese, and the patria, the restaurant's take on the classic Cubano sandwich with pork, ham, mustard, and pickles.
"I've gone there for sandwiches and a café con leche, and I've had a guava bread pudding there once. Everything is excellent and homemade," says Morrell-Ruiz. "Authentic, typical Cuban food, but with a gourmet twist."
Multiple locations
7. Chug's Diner
Chug's Diner is the rising star of a new wave in Cuban American cuisine. This Coconut Grove restaurant is helmed by Chef Michael Beltran, who delivers innovation that honors and respects its origins while still pushing boundaries.
"It's a very casual restaurant, but very innovative," says Chef Morrell-Ruiz. Noting that the chef is a Cuban American, Morrell-Ruiz appreciates the restaurant's big breakfasts and says that "a lot of the items on the menu have a Cuban twist, and it has a very family-friendly atmosphere."
Chug's Diner has been recognized with a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand award several times. The Guide notes its Cuban-Colombian crossover of the oxtail ajiaco, and the guava and cream cheese pastelitos. Its churro waffles, available only on weekends, are the ones Chef Morrell-Ruiz still fondly recalls. Another popular item is cast-iron-cooked pancakes, which are considered among the best in Miami. But it truly looks like whether you're here for a Cuban breakfast or dinner, Chug's Diner will not disappoint your craving.
(305) 422-9453
3444 Main Hwy, Suite 21, Miami, FL 33133
8. La Cañita
Another partnership by restaurateur and chef Michelle Bernstein, La Canita is an homage to the tropical flavors of Caribbean destinations like Cuba, Jamaica, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, and Puerto Rico. The name translates to "little sugar cane," an homage to this plant's sweetness and the origins of industry and flavor in its celebrated communities.
Chef Morrell-Ruiz says, "My husband and I love going there for happy hour, and we'll order the daiquiris and the mojitos, but we'll also [get] an order of croquettes, pan con lechon, and all the typical appetizers."
Morrell-Ruiz recommends going there early, as it can get very crowded — unless, of course, that's the vibe you're going for. She also notes the restaurant's design aesthetic, which honors its name. "It's decorated very authentically, the stools and the bar area have this cane-like seating, and it's very pretty," she says.
(305) 392-0811
Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd #219N, Miami, FL 33132
Methodology
To assemble this guide to Miami's best Cuban restaurants, we turned to an expert. With over 20 years of professional culinary experience and a lifetime of familiarity with Cuban American cuisine, Chef Morrell-Ruiz has, quite literally, written the book on Cuban food. She is, if anything, highly selective about her restaurant choices. "I can make all these dishes at home, so if I'm going to go anywhere, it has to be worth my time and taste good," she says.
Personally, as a food and travel writer who's married to a Colombian, Miami remains one of my favorite destinations for Latin food in North America. In my many visits to the area, I always gravitate towards Little Havana and have eaten at several of Chef Morrell-Ruiz's recommendations.
Finally, to corroborate my own findings with the chef's, I turned to social media for proof. Between Reddit, Instagram, TikTok, the Michelin Guide, and even North America's 50 Best awards, we made sure the places we put forward really do represent the high standard of being the best Cuban restaurants in Miami. All of these places serve the kind of food that honors the Cuban traditions, culture, and energy this community has become known for across the United States.