What Does A Typical Cuban Breakfast Look Like?
When people in the States talk about breakfast, often elaborate meals come to mind such as a classic, buttery Eggs Benedict or a tall stack of fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes. But when considering what people have for breakfast in other countries, such as Cuba, often the opposite is true. In search of answers, Chowhound reached out to Jorge Más, Corporate Chef and Partner at Kuba Cabana, a Cuban-inspired restaurant concept in Miami, Florida.
Havana born and bred, chef Jorge Más' passion for food began in his grandmother's kitchen. From working his way through the ranks at restaurants in Havana, the Cayman Islands, and then Miami, Más has developed his own style of Caribbean cuisine, fusing it with flavors from countries such as Korea, Japan, Mexico, and Venezuela. Although Más' approach to food at Kuba Cabana is decidedly more intricate, when it comes to Cuban breakfast, he likes to keep it classic. "My favorite Cuban dish to make for breakfast is simple," says Más. "A cafe con leche and a toast made with Cuban bread and butter."
Cuban bread and breakfast
The best bread for a Cubano sandwich is also the slice most commonly enjoyed for breakfast. Pan Cubano, or Cuban bread, is a long loaf, somewhat like a baguette. Made with a fermented yeast starter and lard, the baguette possesses a soft, airy crumb and thin, crisp crust, perfect for a pork-loaded, pressed sandwich or just sliced and spread with a soft pat of butter. "The most traditional Cuban breakfast is a toast made with Cuban bread, homemade butter and cafe con leche (whole milk with Cuban coffee and sugar)" says chef Jorge Más.
That being said, there are also traditions for breaking the morning fast in other parts of Cuba. "The countryside has a very popular breakfast dish called 'Harina Cubana', a sort of cornmeal with milk and eggs," Más explains. Similar to porridge, except made with cornmeal as opposed to oats, some harina recipes also feature a well-seasoned sofrito and is served with slices of soft, pan Cubano. "There is also 'La Timba', a sandwich with white cheese and a slice of guava paste," says Más. "[It's] often toasted on a pressed Cuban sandwich named Disquera." A disquera, like this pan from TraditionTools, is a cast iron sandwich press that looks a little like a UFO, capable of creating delicious, otherworldly pressed sandwiches.