What Does A Typical Cuban Breakfast Look Like?

When people in the States talk about breakfast, often elaborate meals come to mind such as a classic, buttery Eggs Benedict or a tall stack of fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes. But when considering what people have for breakfast in other countries, such as Cuba, often the opposite is true. In search of answers, Chowhound reached out to Jorge Más, Corporate Chef and Partner at Kuba Cabana, a Cuban-inspired restaurant concept in Miami, Florida.

Havana born and bred, chef Jorge Más' passion for food began in his grandmother's kitchen. From working his way through the ranks at restaurants in Havana, the Cayman Islands, and then Miami, Más has developed his own style of Caribbean cuisine, fusing it with flavors from countries such as Korea, Japan, Mexico, and Venezuela. Although Más' approach to food at Kuba Cabana is decidedly more intricate, when it comes to Cuban breakfast, he likes to keep it classic. "My favorite Cuban dish to make for breakfast is simple," says Más. "A cafe con leche and a toast made with Cuban bread and butter."