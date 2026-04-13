5 Best Dollar Tree Kitchen Cleaning Finds, According To Reviews
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When you're in the mood for a spring clean, heading to the store to buy new cleaning products to make the task easier is almost compulsory. But the cost of specialist products can add up quickly, deflating your cleaning motivation before you've even begun. Heading to Dollar Tree for essentials is generally a good way to save money, but knowing which products are up to the task is virtually impossible once you are in the store.
Thankfully, there are many Dollar Tree cleaning products that can save you time and effort as well as money, as online reviews can confirm. From perforated paper towels that are just as good as the leading brand to an all-purpose cleaner that can be used virtually anywhere in the house, checking out the reviews before you start your shopping trip can uncover some hidden gems.
We've done the hard work for you to save you trawling through products and reviews for hours, to come up with the ultimate shortlist of the best Dollar Tree cleaning products. Since all of these products have received rave reviews across multiple sites, you can rest assured that, in the case of these products, you get a lot more cleaning power than you pay for.
1. L.A.'s Totally Awesome All-Purpose Cleaner
One brand that regularly features in a Dollar Tree shopping spree is L.A. Known for its great value and range of household products, the Totally Awesome All-Purpose Cleaner is a much-praised cleaning solution that definitely lives up to its name.
Across multiple platforms, customers rave about its range of uses, from general kitchen cleaning to keeping stovetops sparkling and removing grime in the bathroom, too. More than one customer referred to the product as a lifesaver, with one review on Dollar Tree stating, "Cleans almost anything! This is a must have in the household!"
One important feature mentioned is the ability of L.A.'s Totally Awesome All-Purpose Cleaner to remove grime from surfaces without causing any damage. From walls to tiled floors, carpets, and even cars, the versatile cleaning spray can replace the need for multiple expensive products, with one Amazon review praising it as "[The] best cleaning product I've ever used, and the price is unbelievable for all it does."
This all-purpose cleaner will give you the opportunity to tackle all the spots in your kitchen that you usually forget to clean, without needing to switch cleaners for each task. The back of the bottle states the exact dilutions required for different uses, and it doesn't contain ammonia or bleach, meaning customers felt it was safer for use around pets than other heavy-duty cleaners.
2. Comet with Bleach
In spite of the modern technology advertised in many cleaning commercials, old-school products are still a staple in many homes when you need a job done properly. Comet Cleaner with bleach is a great example that you can pick up at Dollar Tree, and according to customer reviews, you won't be disappointed.
Comet with Bleach is a powder cleaner, designed to sprinkle onto a surface, scrub, and then rinse. A feature often mentioned is its ability to make items look new again, with numerous customers posting photos of toilets and showers looking sparkling white after use. One Walmart customer vouched for its brilliance despite being a retro product, saying, "Over the last 55 years, this is my go to cleansing powder product that has consistently proven itself to be the best!"
If the thought of a bleach cleaner has you concerned about the smell, you can be reassured by the many reviewers who comment on its pleasant scent. One Amazon reviewer said, "I don't have issues with the smell and I am very sensitive to cleaners ... Smells fresh and clean." Comet with bleach is not the type of cleaner you use to clean up after a food spill, but for tough jobs, it's a brilliant option at a low price.
3. Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Spray
Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Spray is a workhorse in the kitchen, making short work of cooked-on grease and stubborn stains. But reviews across multiple sites show that it can be put to great use outside the kitchen too, making it worth the slightly higher price tag than many Dollar Tree items.
Praise for its dishwashing power is glowing, with numerous customers commending its ability to cut through grease with a simple spray. One Amazon reviewer stated, "I guarantee, if you use this once, it will be your only go-to dish soap," while another called it a "game-changer."
A large percentage of reviewers rave about the versatility of the dish spray, using it to clean countertops and stoves, as well as remove greasy stains from laundry. The spray nozzle means that it is easy to target stains without wasting any liquid, and most reviewers also love the smell of this particular version from Dollar Tree, as it is Gain-scented. If you are fed up with leaving your dirty pans to soak overnight to make them easier to clean, Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Spray is a reliable option to add to your cleaning arsenal the next time you head to Dollar Tree.
4. Sparkle Paper Towel Rolls
You may think that when it comes to buying paper towels for the kitchen, not much thought would be needed, but there is a big difference between a run-of-the-mill paper towel and a great one. To get a high-quality paper towel without a premium price tag, Sparkle Paper Towel Rolls from Dollar Tree are a must-try.
The most crucial characteristic of a paper towel is absorbency, and customers rave about the ability of Sparkle Paper Towels to soak up liquid. One Amazon reviewer stated, "The strong and absorbent construction ensures effective cleaning and quick spill absorption, leaving surfaces sparkling clean and dry," while numerous others called the towels "super absorbent." Praise is also abundant for the thickness of the towels and the absence of lint left behind after cleaning up a spill.
In addition to their strength and absorbency, one of the main elements loved by customers is the handy Tear-a-Square feature. For smaller spills where a full sheet isn't needed, the perforated lines mean you can tear off either a half sheet or a quarter sheet, meaning that towels aren't wasted and money is saved in the long term. This convenient feature means that reviewers see Sparkle Paper Towel Rolls as a real contender against the big brands, with one Walmart customer claiming, "I almost wanna date these towels!" For a reliable staple that will make keeping your kitchen clean a little less stressful and allow you to ditch the bacteria-ridden sponge for cleaning worktops, you can't go wrong with this economical option.
5. Scrubbing Bubbles Drop-Ins Toilet Cleaning Tablets
Few household chores are dreaded quite as much as cleaning the toilet, but a bargain product from your local Dollar Tree could make the task a little less disheartening. Scrubbing Bubbles Continuous Clean Drop-Ins hang out on the toilet tank and work hard behind the scenes, removing limescale with every flush and keeping the toilet bowl stain-free.
Reviews for the product are glowing across multiple sites, with one Walmart reviewer stating, "Scrubbing Bubbles is unmatched at what it does as far as cleaning," while another raved, "These toilet bowl cleaners seem to outlast all other brands I have tried."
The presence of the Scrubbing Bubbles Continuous Clean Drop-Ins is obvious from the start, since the water in the toilet bowl turns deep blue as the product gets to work. Many customers commented on how the color often remains for weeks, making the discs even more of an economical choice, since they don't need to be replaced often. If overpowering perfumed scents put you off, the multitude of customers who comment on the lovely fresh smell should reassure you, too. While Scrubbing Bubbles Continuous Clean Drop-Ins will not remove the need to clean the toilet entirely, the overwhelming consensus from customers is that it reduces the frequency of cleaning and the effort required dramatically.
Methodology
To create this list of must-have cleaning products from Dollar Tree, we took into account customer reviews from a wide range of sources, not only the reviews on Dollar Tree. This included Walmart, Amazon, Target, and the cleaning threads on Reddit. Products were only selected if they had overall review ratings above 4 stars, and multiple 5-star reviews to back up the effectiveness of the item. Only reviews and comments from the last year were considered, and the products needed to be described as the best or better than competitors by more than one customer.