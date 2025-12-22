5 Types Of Stubborn Tablecloth Stains And How To Remove Them

There's honestly nothing worse than making one wrong move and suddenly having that cup of espresso or glass of pinot noir end up right on your tablecloth. Tackling stains can be a complete nightmare. Not only are they incredibly stubborn, but because they're all so different, each one usually requires its own cleaning approach.

While pantry ingredients can tackle many common food stains, some, such as coffee or tea splatters, might sometimes need chemical cleaners. However, before you reach for one of these, which can actually be very harmful for the environment, keep in mind that you first need to know the type of stain you're dealing with. Time is key, so don't waste it, because the faster you act once the stain is made, the greater the odds are of saving your tablecloth.

There are a couple of tricks that can actually make the stain removal process easier. The number one rule: regardless of what your instinct tells you, rubbing the fabric is the last thing you should do. For certain stains, such as those from beverages or blood, a quick rinse under cold water can help flush them out before they set. And though it may come as a surprise, applying some liquid dish soap or detergent to the stain can truly work wonders for your fabric. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the most common tablecloth stains and how to deal with them.