The Gross Kitchen Cleaning Habit Newer Generations Have Left In The Past (Fortunately)

You know that you shouldn't use your kitchen sponge to clean your countertops — but how long can you use the same sponge in your sink? Replacing your sponge at regular intervals can stop it from becoming a germ-spreading menace that does the opposite of helping you keep your kitchen clean. There's not a hard-and-fast rule about how often you should replace your sponge, but you'll want to toss it as soon as you notice that it's showing signs of wear and tear — or if it's getting stinky. To help extend the life of your sponge, take a few minutes each day to give it a wash. Use a bit of dish soap and hot water, and be sure to wring it out thoroughly.

You might have heard about the old trick of tossing your sponge into the microwave for a minute to kill bacteria. While research shows this does reduce the amount of bacteria on a sponge's surface, it doesn't eliminate the bacteria completely, so it's best to just replace your sponge if you notice it's starting to get a little funky (before it hits the trash can, you can use your old sponge to clean stubborn spots in your home that don't have contact with food, like the interior of your garbage can). If you decide to microwave your sponge, make sure it's saturated with water, then let it heat up for a minute or so. If you notice a stale odor when you open the microwave, it's likely that it's time for your sponge to be replaced.