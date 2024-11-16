To Make A Shortcut Version Of Tanghulu, Use Fruit Roll-Ups

China is a country rich in culture, and as the world has learned, diverse cuisine. But as much as sweet and sour sauce, fried rice, and the Chinese-inspired dish of General Tso's takeout chicken deserve the love they receive, there's far more food to explore. One of these is tanghulu, a traditional Chinese dessert that has circulated social media in recent years. The process for making it can sometimes be a bit messy and even time-consuming, though. Luckily, there's a shortcut using Fruit Roll-ups that can get tanghulu in your stomach faster.

Tanghulu consists of a variety of fruit pieces covered in a hardened sugar syrup and stacked upon a wooden skewer. Creating it requires bringing a pot of water and sugar to a boil until a sweet syrup forms. You then dip the skewer of fruit, such as grapes, strawberries, and mandarin slices, into the liquid and give it time to harden on a tray afterward. However, between boiling and cooling time, this whole operation can take up to almost an hour. But as many TikTok users have discovered, a box of Fruit Roll-ups from your local grocery store is an easy way to shave down some of that time by omitting the need to make syrup.