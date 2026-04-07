Skip Boring Salt And Top Your Fries With This Staple Japanese Condiment

Fries are one of those foods that are so well loved that they've almost become an afterthought, appearing on menus all over the country and prompting hundreds of food blogs to teach us how to make the perfect garlic Parmesan fries. However, if they aren't up there already, they may just rise to the top of your all-time favorite comfort foods list after you discover the perfect way to season them using Japanese furikake.

This delicious seasoning packs an umami flavor bomb that comes from a blend of toasted white sesame seeds, crumbled dried seaweed, and occasionally other flavorings like red pepper flakes, shiso leaves, miso powder, and wasabi powder. Clever ways to use it include mixing furikake seasoning into your burgers and as an innovative popcorn seasoning, but tossing it onto your fries really makes it sing. Fried potatoes are the perfect vehicle to showcase all the salty, spicy, savory nuances of this gorgeous spice blend, which in turn brings out the earthy goodness of your favorite potato for making french fries.

Though some argue you have to make everything entirely from scratch when using such sophisticated flavors, furikake can fancy up your favorite frozen fries (especially if you cook them the right way). Simply bake them in the oven on a preheated pan, then toss them with as much furikake as you please. The heat and oil will help the seasoning blend stick to each crispy fry. This is perfect for when you want something new and exciting, but don't have a ton of time or energy to whip up a whole flavorful homemade meal.