The Savory Japanese Seasoning That Adds Heaps Of Flavor To Plain Burgers
Whether you typically go with seasoned salt, an unexpected cayenne-infused seasoning blend for a bit of heat, or a simple mix of salt and pepper, seasoning burgers well before they hit the grill is key for a flavorful result (under-seasoning your burgers is one of the most common burger mistakes). If you're in the mood to switch it up a bit, you may want to consider trying furikake, a Japanese seasoning blend typically made of seaweed, sesame seeds, salt, and dehydrated fish flakes, which you can use in lieu of your traditional burger flavoring.
While furikake will certainly add a rich umami flavor to your burgers, it'll also add a nice texture. Seaweed and fish flakes won't significantly impact the texture of your burger, but the sesame seeds will give it a bit of a crunch, which can pair well with a sesame seed bun. You can also sprinkle some furikake on whatever side you're enjoying alongside your burger (it's delicious on both standard and sweet potato fries).
More tips to create the perfect furikake burger
Want to add some more Japanese-inspired goodness to your meal? Try using Japanese Wagyu beef for your burger patties. While the premium beef is known for being super expensive, you can score Wagyu patties at Costco for a reasonable price. Another way to bring Japanese flavor to your burger: try adding the sauce traditionally used on hambagu, Japanese-style hamburger steak. It's a super simple mixture made by reducing beef stock, soy sauce, ketchup, and seasonings. You can mix some hambagu sauce directly into your burger blend, or pour it on top of burgers just before serving.
You'll want to skip the Hellmann's mayo if you're going for Japanese authenticity — top your burger patty with Kewpie mayo instead. Loaded with egg yolks, Kewpie offers a super rich flavor that'll work well with the umami of your furikake seasoning. You can also make a dipping sauce blend of furikake seasoning and Kewpie mayo for fries. If you like your burger with a little heat, consider adding a bit of sriracha to the mix for some spice.