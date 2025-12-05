The Savory Japanese Seasoning That Adds Heaps Of Flavor To Plain Burgers

Whether you typically go with seasoned salt, an unexpected cayenne-infused seasoning blend for a bit of heat, or a simple mix of salt and pepper, seasoning burgers well before they hit the grill is key for a flavorful result (under-seasoning your burgers is one of the most common burger mistakes). If you're in the mood to switch it up a bit, you may want to consider trying furikake, a Japanese seasoning blend typically made of seaweed, sesame seeds, salt, and dehydrated fish flakes, which you can use in lieu of your traditional burger flavoring.

While furikake will certainly add a rich umami flavor to your burgers, it'll also add a nice texture. Seaweed and fish flakes won't significantly impact the texture of your burger, but the sesame seeds will give it a bit of a crunch, which can pair well with a sesame seed bun. You can also sprinkle some furikake on whatever side you're enjoying alongside your burger (it's delicious on both standard and sweet potato fries).