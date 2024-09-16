How To Cook Frozen French Fries - You're Doing It All Wrong

On the surface, frozen french fries should be an extraordinarily easy thing to prepare. After all, they generally have clear, unambiguous instructions right there on the package. On paper, all you should need to do is dump them onto a baking tray or a fryer basket, throw them in the oven or deep fryer for the right amount of time, and boom: You'll have crispy potato planks ready to snack on.

But it turns out that there are a few other tricks you need to know in order to truly nail those freezer aisle fries — and Chowhound recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse knows them well, as she explains in this "You're Doing It All Wrong" video. And don't fret: Rosenhouse knows that frozen fries are a convenience food, so her tips don't require much in terms of extra effort.

And perhaps most importantly, she knows how to get fries that are crisp outside and pillowy inside just by using the oven (skip the air fryer and oily deep-frying). All you have to do is make sure you're handling the fries and bakeware the right way. Take note that you will need some ingredients beyond just your package of french fries, as seasoning is another of Rosenhouse's key tips. However, her add-ins are pretty standard kitchen staples like oil and spices, so it should be no problem unless your pantry is devastatingly empty.

