The 60-Second Trick For French Fries You'll Crave Over And Over

French fries are one of the best partners in crime to any meal. They pair perfectly with sandwiches, steaks, and even a Caesar salad. If you're making fries at home, you need one quick trick to make them more flavorful than ever, and it only takes oil and seasonings.

Whether you're making fries from scratch or cooking them from frozen, all you have to do is add some oil to a large Ziploc bag, plus some french fry seasonings of choice. Then, dump the fries in the bag, seal it, and shake everything to coat them fully in the oil and seasonings — it takes less than a minute. From there, you just have to remove the fries and cook them for a massive flavor boost and extra crispiness, all with no extra dishes to clean. You can air fry or bake the fries once they're coated, though just keep an eye on them — the seasonings might blacken depending on what you chose, but make sure you don't burn the fries. Pair them with your favorite side sauce, and you can make a meal out of just this classic side dish.