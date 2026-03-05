The 60-Second Trick For French Fries You'll Crave Over And Over
French fries are one of the best partners in crime to any meal. They pair perfectly with sandwiches, steaks, and even a Caesar salad. If you're making fries at home, you need one quick trick to make them more flavorful than ever, and it only takes oil and seasonings.
Whether you're making fries from scratch or cooking them from frozen, all you have to do is add some oil to a large Ziploc bag, plus some french fry seasonings of choice. Then, dump the fries in the bag, seal it, and shake everything to coat them fully in the oil and seasonings — it takes less than a minute. From there, you just have to remove the fries and cook them for a massive flavor boost and extra crispiness, all with no extra dishes to clean. You can air fry or bake the fries once they're coated, though just keep an eye on them — the seasonings might blacken depending on what you chose, but make sure you don't burn the fries. Pair them with your favorite side sauce, and you can make a meal out of just this classic side dish.
How to boost the flavor of your fries with the seasoning method
First things first, choose a neutral oil with a high smoke point, which will allow you to cook the fries at a higher temperature, getting them extra crispy without burning the oil or adding unwanted bitter flavor. Vegetable oil is great because it's easy to find in the grocery store, neutral in taste, and has a smoke point between 400 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
You can choose any seasonings you want; stick to a packaged mix, such as Lawry's fry seasoning blend for restaurant-style flavor, or build you own with anything from sea salt to garlic powder, paprika, or even dried Italian herbs. Store-bought fry seasoning blends like ranch seasoning will work wonders here, and you can also use a Cajun seasoning or jerk seasoning blend for a spicy or smoky spin. And if you're making poutine or those iconic disco fries, consider using a packet of French onion seasoning mix. For an extra hit of crispiness, add some cornstarch or panko to the spice mixture in the Ziploc bag, too, which will coat the fries evenly after a few shakes and give you some ultra-crispy potato pieces.